Punjab Kings All-Rounder Secures Lower Order Muscle for IPL 2026, Continues To Impress in T20 World Cup

Punjab Kings (PBKS) and South Africa all-rounder Marco Jansen gave a display of his sheer power-hitting abilities by slamming a stellar fifty in the SA vs NZ T20 World Cup 2026 semifinal today (March 4). Coming into the bat at No.7 when the Proteas were reeling at 77/5 in just the 11th over, Jansen survived the test of nerves to rebuild the innings and eventually remained unbeaten on 55*(30 balls).

The South African’s latest heroics only consolidate the PBKS lower order and add incredible depth and firepower to the batting lineup.

Not just with the bat, Marco Jansen has been incredible with the ball too, taking two four-wicket hauls so far in the ICC event. His first four-fer came against New Zealand when the teams locked horns in the group-stage before doing an encore against India in the Super 8 stage.

So far in the tournament, he is amongst the top 10 wicket-takers with 11 wickets to his name.

Prior to the T20 World Cup, Jansen was in impressive form during their tour of India late last year, delivering the goods across formats. With the bat, he scored a fifty in the ODI leg and his highest individual Test score of 93 while taking a total of 19 wickets.

Marco Jansen set to deliver across departments for PBKS in IPL 2026

The runners-up of the last season, PBKS will be extremely happy with Jansen’s current form and will hope he carries it when the IPL 2026 season begins. Marco Jansen was one of the key cogs in the PBKS side in IPL 2025 and played a pivotal role in the franchise qualifying for their first final in over a decade.

In 14 matches, the bowling all-rounder picked up 16 wickets while also stepping up with the bat in the limited chances he got. Notably, Jansen, who was bought for INR 7 crores by PBKS at the IPL 2025 auction, was retained for IPL 2026 for the same amount.

Punjab will be eager to go the distance this time around and break the jinx to lift their maiden title and the Proteas star will have a crucial role to play.

