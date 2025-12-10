Punjab Kings At IPL 2026 Auction: All You Need To Know — PBKS Targets, PBKS Squad, Remaining Purse, Auction Picks & Strategy

Punjab Kings (PBKS) head into the IPL 2026 auction with almost a settled unit, having retained most of their squad. The potential PBKS targets would be interesting to see as they aim to go the distance after playing a final for the first time in 11 years last season. The auction is set to be held on December 16.
Ahead of the retention window, Punjab Kings retained a total of 21 players and released just five names and did not make any trades.
Here is all you need to know about Punjab Kings at IPL 2026 auction, including PBKS target players, PBKS remaining purse, and PBKS full squad.
The full PBKS squad will be updated after the conclusion of the auction.
Check out the list of PBKS retained players:
Punjab Kings have most of their squad settled. They will be looking for a power-hitter in the middle, ideally someone who can also roll his arm over to fill the void left by Glenn Maxwell. Another one of the PBKS targets at the auction should be to find a stronger overseas wicketkeeper.
The PBKS targets at IPL 2026 auction could include –
Here you can check out the potential areas to address for Punjab Kings and the PBKS target players 2026.
With the release of Glenn Maxwell, PBKS have a task cut out to find a replacement in the all-rounder department. (READ MORE)
They will look to fill the domestic pacer slot, as they have released Kuldeep Sen. (READ MORE)
Get an idea of the overall PBKS Targets at the IPL 2026 Auction (READ MORE)
ALSO READ:
The PBKS auction picks are to be updated on auction day, that is, December 16.
Punjab Kings can try several different combinations if they get a quality overseas wicket-keeper batter and an all-rounder. Here’s how the PBKS best XI could look like:
Having retained most of the squad, Punjab Kings will have a limited remaining purse going into the IPL 2026 auction. Fortunately for them, they have a pretty settled unit with only a few spots to be decided. They have a strong core of Indian players, which helps them immensely and should keep them in good standing for the next edition. The PBKS auction 2026 strategy will be to sort out their keeper and all-rounder issue, for which their budget should suffice.
For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.