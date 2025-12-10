Punjab Kings At IPL 2026 Auction: All You Need To Know — PBKS Targets, PBKS Squad, Remaining Purse, Auction Picks & Strategy

Punjab Kings (PBKS) head into the IPL 2026 auction with almost a settled unit, having retained most of their squad. The potential PBKS targets would be interesting to see as they aim to go the distance after playing a final for the first time in 11 years last season. The auction is set to be held on December 16.

Ahead of the retention window, Punjab Kings retained a total of 21 players and released just five names and did not make any trades.

Here is all you need to know about Punjab Kings at IPL 2026 auction, including PBKS target players, PBKS remaining purse, and PBKS full squad.

PBKS Squad For IPL 2026: Full Punjab Kings Players List (Updated)

The full PBKS squad will be updated after the conclusion of the auction.

PBKS Retained Players Ahead Of IPL 2026 Auction

Check out the list of PBKS retained players:

Shreyas Iyer

Priyash Arya

Prabhsimran Singh

Nehal Wadhera

Marcus Stoinis ✈️

Shashank Singh

Marco Jansen ✈️

Xavier Bartlett ✈️

Vijaykumar Vyashak

Yash Thakur

Musheer Khan

Yuzvendra Chahal

Lockie Ferguson ✈️

Harpreet Brar

Suryansh Shedge

Mitch Owen.✈️

Azmatullah Omarzai ✈️

Pyla Avinash

Harnoor Pannu

Vishnu Vinod

PBKS Released Players Ahead Of IPL 2026 Auction

Glenn Maxwell

Josh Inglis

Aaron Hardie

Kuldeep Sen

Pravin Dubey.

Punjab Kings have most of their squad settled. They will be looking for a power-hitter in the middle, ideally someone who can also roll his arm over to fill the void left by Glenn Maxwell. Another one of the PBKS targets at the auction should be to find a stronger overseas wicketkeeper.

PBKS Remaining Purse And Slots For IPL 2026 Mini Auction

Purse: INR 11.5 crore

INR 11.5 crore Slots: 4 (2 overseas)

What Punjab Kings Need At The Auction

The PBKS targets at IPL 2026 auction could include –

Overseas wicketkeeper

Spin all-rounder

Domestic pacers

PBKS Target Players For IPL 2026 Auction

Here you can check out the potential areas to address for Punjab Kings and the PBKS target players 2026.

2 Perfect Overseas PBKS Targets at IPL 2026 Auction

With the release of Glenn Maxwell, PBKS have a task cut out to find a replacement in the all-rounder department.

PBKS Target Two Domestic Pacers From SMAT 2025-26 At IPL 2026 Auction

They will look to fill the domestic pacer slot, as they have released Kuldeep Sen.

PBKS Top Priorities At IPL 2026 Auction

Get an idea of the overall PBKS Targets at the IPL 2026 Auction

The PBKS auction picks are to be updated on auction day, that is, December 16.

Predicted PBKS Playing XI For IPL 2026

Punjab Kings can try several different combinations if they get a quality overseas wicket-keeper batter and an all-rounder. Here’s how the PBKS best XI could look like:

Priyansh Arya

Prabhsimran Singh

X (wk)

Shreyas Iyer

Nehal Wadhera

x (all-rounder)

Shashank Singh

Marco Jansen

Lockie Ferguson

Yuzvendra Chahal

Arshdeep Singh

PBKS Auction Strategy: Key Takeaways

Having retained most of the squad, Punjab Kings will have a limited remaining purse going into the IPL 2026 auction. Fortunately for them, they have a pretty settled unit with only a few spots to be decided. They have a strong core of Indian players, which helps them immensely and should keep them in good standing for the next edition. The PBKS auction 2026 strategy will be to sort out their keeper and all-rounder issue, for which their budget should suffice.

