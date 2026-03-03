Punjab Kings Batter Hits Magnificent Ton in DY Patil T20, Sparks Big Hopes for IPL 2026

Punjab Kings will lean heavily on his form in IPL 2026.

Punjab Kings (PBKS) batter Priyansh Arya smashed a blistering century in the DY Patil T20 Cup fixture between CGST and DY Patil Red. His form would please PBKS ahead of IPL 2026.

Arya scored 101 runs in 41 deliveries, including eight boundaries and nine sixes, at a strike rate of 246.34. 85.14% of his runs came via fours and sixes, and he scored 67.33% of the team’s runs alone.

The Punjab Kings opened the innings along with Atharva Kale, who was dismissed in the fourth over. However, Arya formed a solid stand with Priyam Garg for the second wicket, where the southpaw did the heavy lifting and put his team in a commanding position during the chase.

🚨 Century for Priyansh Arya in dy Patil tournament



Good practice ahead of ipl pic.twitter.com/SrwJWEQw7Z — Sawai96 (@Aspirant_9457) March 2, 2026

Eventually, Priyansh Arya finished the game by completing a magnificent ton, helping DY Patil Red chase down the total inside 13 overs. This knock was a reminder of how good the batter is, and PBKS struck gold by getting a long-term investment for INR 3.80 crore at the IPL 2025 auction.

Priyansh Arya set to provide Punjab Kings brisk starts again in IPL 2026

Priyansh Arya was the find of IPL 2025, where he scored 475 runs at an average of 27.94 and a strike rate of 179.25 in 17 innings, including two fifties and a century. At Punjab Kings, he formed a ruthless opening pair with Prabhsimran Singh, as the duo together accumulated 532 runs at a run rate of 9.55, including one fifty and a century partnership last season.

Priyansh was the aggressor in this stand, striking at 160.65 and hitting a boundary every 3.66 deliveries. No wonder PBKS had the second-best strike rate (159.10) and third-best balls-per-boundary ratio (3.83) in the powerplay.

His role will be similar this time around – providing brisk starts and maximising the powerplay from the top. Arya will also provide the LHB variety to keep Punjab Kings’ batting lineup dynamic and shield his RHB partners from negative matchups.

It will be intriguing to see if the batter faces second-season blues in IPL 2026, with opponents likely to have studied and strategised against him more thoroughly this time. But if his recent form and overall skill set are anything to go by, Priyansh Arya should return with even stronger performances, as Punjab Kings look to win that elusive trophy finally.

