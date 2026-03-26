Punjab Kings Batter Shashank Singh Showcases His Power Hitting Skills in Practice Session Ahead of IPL 2026 [WATCH]

As IPL 2026 begins on March 28, Punjab Kings batter Shashank Singh displays his power-hitting skills in a practice session.

Shashank Singh looks ready for IPL 2026 with strong hitting in practice

Punjab Kings reached the final last season and came very close to winning their first IPL title. Shashank Singh was one of their best middle order batters. The team will hope that he could deliver it again and help them to win the title this time.

In a video shared by PBKS on their social media, Shashank can be seen showing his hitting skills, and he looks ready for the upcoming season. During the session, he played a flick shot, a helicopter shot, and also hit a full toss well. He looks strong while playing shots all around the ground.

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Shashank Singh proves why Punjab Kings retained him

In IPL 2025, Shashank Singh scored 350 runs in 14 innings at an average of 50.00 and a strike rate of 153.50, including three fifties. His highest score of 61* off 30 balls came in the final, where he almost took his team home but fell short by just six runs.

He and Prabhsimran Singh were the only two players PBKS retained before the previous season, showing the franchise trusted him, and he proved them right with this performance.

In total, he has scored 773 runs in 33 innings at an average of 40.68 and a strike rate of 157.75, including five half centuries. He scored 350+ runs in both seasons, which is quite impressive for a middle order batter.

He didn’t have a good Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2025 season, as he could only score 101 runs in seven innings for Chhattisgarh.

Punjab Kings start their campaign on March 31 with a match against Gujarat Titans at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur. Here is the schedule for PBKS in the first phase of IPL 2026.

Date Match Venue Time March 31 Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans New Chandigarh (Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur) 7:30 PM April 3 Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings Chennai (MA Chidambaram Stadium) 7:30 PM April 6 Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings Kolkata (Eden Gardens) 7:30 PM April 11 Punjab Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad New Chandigarh (Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur) 3:30 PM

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