Punjab Kings Batter Remains Red-Hot, Slams Another Century to Push IPL 2026 Playing XI Claim

Punjab Kings have retained him ahead of the IPL 2026.

Kerala captain Vishnu Vinod has scored a brilliant century against Goa in the final group-stage fixture of the ongoing Ranji Trophy 2025-26. He has been carrying on a purple patch of form, notching up two unbeaten tons in the recently concluded Vijay Hazare Trophy.

Following a great run in the domestic circuit, the gloveman would hope to earn a shot in the Punjab Kings’ playing XI in the upcoming IPL 2026.

Vishnu Vinod Century Propels Kerala to 526/9d in Ranji Trophy 2025-26

After spinner Ankit Sharma’s fiery six-wicket haul to bundle out Goa for 355 runs, opener Rohan Kunnummal provided a great start to Kerala’s innings. The batter put up a sublime 153, setting the tone to pile up a massive total over the opposition.

Skipper Vinod’s 113 runs off 128 deliveries, laced with 14 boundaries and two sixes, helped the side to claim a huge lead of 171 as Kerala declared their innings at 526/9. However, both the teams are out of contention to qualify for the Ranji Trophy 2025-26 quarterfinals.

Kerala have endured a disastrous campaign so far with four draws and two defeats in six matches of India’s domestic red-ball event and are placed at the bottom of the Elite Group B. On the other hand, a victory in this fixture would also not be enough for Goa to make it to the next round, as they are currently seated fifth with two draws, three losses, and a win.

Vishnu Vinod Makes Strong Case to Enter Punjab Kings’ Playing XI in IPL 2026

The PBKS keeper-batter is coming off noteworthy form, especially after scoring 102 not out against Tripura in the VHT 2025-26 opener, followed by a magnificent 162* facing Puducherry. He scored a total of 422 runs in seven outings at a jaw-dropping average of 105.50.

The IPL 2025 runners-up had acquired Vinod for INR 95 lakh in the last mega auction. But the 32-year-old could not manage a chance to take the field for the Punjab outfits. However, following the Australian gloveman Josh Inglis’ absence, the management might play him as their first-choice wicketkeeper-batter.

This move would allow the franchise to use their swashbuckling opener, Prabhsimran Singh, as an impact player, who is usually not renowned for his fielding efforts. Notably, PBKS are set to begin the next season with almost the same squad. Shreyas Iyer and Co. would want to accomplish their unfinished feat of the last edition to claim their maiden title of the tournament.

