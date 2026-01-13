Punjab Kings Batters Put On Dominant Show in Vijay Hazare Trophy Quarter-Final Ahead of IPL 2026

Several Punjab Kings batters impressed in Vijay Hazare Trophy quarter-final.

Punjab Kings (PBKS) batters Prabhsimran Singh and Harnoor Singh shone in the quarter-final fixture of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025/26. Playing for Punjab, the two openers were steady right from the beginning and provided a terrific start before Nehal Wadhera completed the finishing duties against Madhya Pradesh.

Punjab Kings batter Prabhsimran Singh shows his class again

Prabhsimran Singh, who is also the Punjab Kings’ first-choice opener, played a terrific knock while opening the innings in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. He scored 88 runs in 86 balls, including 10 boundaries and two maximums, at a strike rate of 102.33.

59.09% of his total runs came via fours and sixes, and he scored 25.50% of the team’s runs alone. He would be gutted not to get to the three-figure mark since it was there for the taking, and his dismissal came against the run of play when he was going so well.

Superb Reflexes 👌



Another brilliant catch, this time from Saransh Jain 👏



A vital catch to end an excellent innings from Prabhsimran Singh (88 off 86)



Scorecard ▶️ https://t.co/UB909BeOem#VijayHazareTrophy | @IDFCFIRSTBank pic.twitter.com/yZ2FuBWmi7 — BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) January 13, 2026

He has had two genuine chances of getting a century: one today and the other against Himachal Pradesh earlier in the tournament, but he failed to get it on both occasions. However, Prabhsimran Singh has now become Punjab’s second-leading run-getter in the tournament, with 356 runs at an average of 50.85 and a strike rate of 99.16 in eight innings, including four fifties.

Harnoor Singh plays a nice hand from the top to support Prabhsimran

Harnoor Singh has also been in top form in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025/26, and the opener came with another decent knock in the quarter-final clash. Harnoor accumulated 51 runs in 71 deliveries, with the help of seven boundaries and a maximum, at a strike rate of 71.83.

He took his time at the start, for he was on 20 in the initial 45 balls, but scored 31 runs in the next 26 deliveries to up the ante before eventually getting out. His opening stand with Prabhsimran lasted for 21.2 overs, where the duo collectively scored 116 runs at a run rate of 5.43 on a nice batting surface.

Judgement & Balance 👏



An excellent catch from Tripuresh Singh breaks the 116-run opening stand between Prabhsimran Singh & Harnoor Singh 🙌



A fine innings from Harnoor (51) ends 👏



Scorecard ▶️ https://t.co/UB909BeOem#VijayHazareTrophy | @IDFCFIRSTBank pic.twitter.com/QacCGvXKTF — BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) January 13, 2026

Harnoor Singh has 282 runs at an average of 94 and a strike rate of 96.90 in six innings, comprising two fifties and a century, in the competition. At Punjab Kings, he won’t be the first-choice batter, but his recent exploits in the domestic arena have certainly boosted his chances of getting a few games midway through the tournament.

Nehal Wadhera comes up with a timely fifty

Punjab Kings’ batters had a terrific day in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, as almost everyone scored substantial runs with the willow. After Prabhsimran and Harnoor were dismissed, Nehal Wadhera continued from where they left off and played a timely cameo to power Punjab to a massive first-innings total.

Wadhera scored 56 runs in 38 deliveries, including eight boundaries and a maximum, at a strike rate of 147.37. 67.85% of his runs came via fours and sixes, and he scored 16.23% of the team’s runs alone despite facing only 12.66% of the total innings’ balls.

His knock ensured Punjab posted a whopping 345/6 in the first innings, and his strike rate was the second-highest among all team batters with at least 10 deliveries. The southpaw hadn’t featured earlier in the tournament but came in and shone immediately in a tricky role at No. 5.

