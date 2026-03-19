Punjab Kings Face Setback With Overseas Star Set To Miss Initial Stages of IPL 2026

Last year’s runners-up Punjab Kings (PBKS) have faced a setback ahead of the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL 2026) season after star overseas pacer Lockie Ferguson is set to miss the initial phase. It is understood that Lockie, who recently had a child, will prioritise family time before heading to India.

The news of the same was confirmed by the speedster himself. Speaking on the eve of the NZ vs SA 3rd T20I tomorrow (March 20), Lockie Ferguson said at the pre-match press conference,

“Just had a wee son, trying to spend as much time as I can at home and help the wife out. I’ll have a few weeks off after this, before sort of heading to the later stages of the IPL and away for the winter.”

Notably, Lockie had briefly left New Zealand’s recent T20 World Cup 2026 campaign where they lost in the final to India, to head home for the birth of his son.

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Last year also, the 34-year-old had to leave the Punjab side midway through the season, getting ruled out with a hamstring injury as the franchise brought in his countryman Kyle Jamieson as a replacement.

Apart from Lockie Ferguson, another key PBKS pacer, Marco Jansen, is also expected to join the squad late for IPL 2026. He returned home after a delay from the T20 World Cup 2026 in India and South Africa due to flight constraints because of the ongoing West Asia conflict. Head coach Ricky Ponting has also approved the late arrival but fortunately for PBKS, he will join the squad on March 26, just before the start of the season.

Jansen will spearhead the pace department in the absence of Lockie Ferguson alongisde Arshdeep Singh while also having a third pacer option in Indian talents like Yash Thakur and Vyshak Vijaykumar. Alternatively, PBKS also boasts of other seam-bowling all-rounders like Marcus Stoinis and Azmatullah Omarzai who can be equally trusted to share the responsibilities.

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