Punjab Kings Star Marco Jansen Gears Up for IPL 2026 With Career Best Four-Wicket Haul in NZ vs SA T20 World Cup 2026

Punjab Kings (PBKS) and South Africa all-rounder Marco Jansen put up a fiery bowling performance in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2026 to register his career-best figures in the format. The left-arm pacer dominated proceedings in the NZ vs SA clash today (February 14), finishing his spell of four overs with 4/40, and in the process secured his maiden T20I four-fer.

Jansen single-handedly removed the Kiwi top-order in the powerplay, dismissing openers Tim Seifert (13 off 9 balls) and Finn Allen (31 off 17 balls), followed by Rachin Ravindra who walked out at No.3 for 13 off 8 balls. The South African speedster drew first blood on the fourth over of the New Zealand innings to get Tim Seifert and then landed a double blow in the final over of the powerplay with the wickets of Allen and Rachin.

Marco Jansen then later returned in the middle overs to give the Proteas a crucial breakthrough by getting the key wicket of Mark Chapman, who was looking in stellar touch. Jansen managed to remove Chapman just shy of his fifty on 48 (off 26 balls) and put the Kiwis on the backfoot once more. Jansen’s heroics eventually restricted the Blackcaps to 175/7 in 20 overs, 25-30 runs short of a pressing target on a good batting pitch.

Marco Jansen will be key once again as Punjab Kings eye maiden title in IPL 2026

After qualifying for an IPL final for the first time in more than a decade last season, Punjab will be eager to go the distance this time around and lift their maiden title. Marco Jansen, who was bought for INR 7 crores by PBKS at the IPL 2025 auction and has been retained for IPL 2026 for the same amount, will have a crucial role to play as Punjab Kings look to break their jinx.

Jansen was one of the top performers in PBKS’ runners-up finish last season, finishing as the franchise’s second-highest wicket-taker with 16 scalps from 14 games. With the bat too, he contributed with crucial runs and Punjab will be really happy with their star player’s form before IPL 2026.

