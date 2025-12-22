Punjab Kings Star Puts On Another All-Round Show, Strengthens His Case for PBKS Playing XI Spot in IPL 2026

He was retained for INR 2.40 crore by PBKS for the upcoming season.

Punjab Kings all rounder Azmatullah Omarzai displayed his all round abilities for Gulf Giants in the ILT20 match against Dubai Capitals at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

Punjab Kings all-rounder Azmatullah Omarzai stands out despite Gulf Giants defeat

In the match, Gulf Giants elected to bat first. Azmatullah Omarzai came in to bat at No. 5 when his team was 49 for 3 in 5.4 overs. Along with James Vince, he added 66 runs for the fourth wicket. Vince got out first, and in the same over, Omarzai was also dismissed.

However, his innings helped bring Gulf Giants back into the game. He scored 43 runs off 26 balls, including three fours and three sixes, at a strike rate of 165.38. He was the top scorer for his team as Gulf Giants were all out for 156 in 19.5 overs.

In the second innings, Omarzai once again impressed with his all round performance. He picked up the wickets of Sediqullah Atal and Jordan Cox in the same over. He bowled four overs, conceded 27 runs, and took two wickets.

Still despite his efforts, it was not enough, as Dubai Capitals chased down the target in 19.2 overs. Shayan Jahangir scored 48, while Rovman Powell remained unbeaten on 47 and Mohammad Nabi added an unbeaten 25 to seal the win. With this loss, Gulf Giants are currently in fourth position with three wins in eight matches.

Azmatullah Omarzai has scored 211 runs in eight matches in the tournament so far, at an average of 30.14 and a strike rate of 154.01. Along with this, he has taken 11 wickets in five innings at an average of 16.45. In both batting and bowling, the Afghanistan all rounder is among the top 10 players in the tournament.

Omarzai was retained by Punjab Kings for INR 2.40 crore on retention deadline day. He took eight wickets in eight innings for the team. In the upcoming IPL 2026 season, he could play an important role, as he is a key player in both batting and bowling.

He can bat in the middle order and may also start with the new ball. The team have several overseas all rounders in their squad, but with the form Omarzai is in, it will be hard for to leave him out of the PBKS playing XI.

