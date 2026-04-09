Punjab Kings Star Believes India Call-Up Is ‘Close’; Ready To Raise His Game for Selection in IPL 2026

Punjab Kings star Prabhsimran Singh believes he is close to earning an India call-up and is ready to step up his performance in IPL 2026.

Punjab Kings Star Prabhsimran Singh Ready to Do More for India Spot

The wicketkeeper batter had one of his best seasons with the bat in IPL 2025, where he finished with 549 runs in 17 innings at an average of 32.29 and a strike rate of 160.52. Speaking on Cricbuzz, he admitted that he will have to do more to earn an India call-up, and he understands that because of the tough competition.

“There’s so much competition, you have to do more. Less is not enough. But if you look at it in terms of healthy competition, I think you will grow positively,” Prabhsimran said.

If you look at the order, Prabhsimran might be behind, as there are players like Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma, who were the openers in the T20 World Cup. Then there is Shubman Gill, who was not picked in the squad, and also Yashasvi Jaiswal. So, for that opening role, Prabhsimran might have to improve his game and have an even better season than before to catch the selectors’ attention.

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Even though he has not got an India call-up yet, he has been part of the India A squad in white-ball cricket. So, if he performs well there, it could open a path for him.

“I haven’t had any talks with selectors but wherever there’s an opportunity, I will try to do well. Playing for India A, you feel you are close to playing for India. If I do well there, my chance will come,” he added.

Prabhsimran Singh Showing Steady Growth, Eyes Bigger Impact in IPL 2026

Prabhsimran Singh has been playing for Punjab Kings since 2019 and has scored 1385 runs at an average of 26.13 with a strike rate of 151.03. He showed steady improvement over the years, scoring more than 300 runs in both 2023 and 2024 before raising his level further in 2025.

Ahead of the IPL 2025 auction, he was one of the only two players retained by the franchise, along with Shashank Singh, and he repaid that faith by scoring more than 500 runs in the season.

In IPL 2026 as well, he has made a decent start with 80 runs in two innings and will be looking to have an even better season.

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