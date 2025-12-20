Rajasthan Royals IPL 2026 Squad Analysis: Strengths, Weaknesses, and Strongest XI

They had traded in Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran ahead of the auction.
Rajasthan Royals might have one of the most exciting lineups in the IPL 2026. The franchise, led by coach Kumar Sangakkara, did not have a great auction. But they have managed to build a good squad for the next edition.
Rajasthan Royals went into the mini auction with a purse of INR 16.05 crore and a maximum of nine spots to be filled. Following the auction, we take a look at the full squad, the strongest XI, strengths, and weaknesses of Rajasthan Royals for IPL 2026.
Rajasthan Royals were in the spotlight before the retention deadline as they traded in Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran in return for Sanju Samson. They also brought in Donovan Ferreira from the Delhi Capitals in exchange for Nitish Rana.
In the IPL 2026 auction, Rajasthan Royals bought Ravi Bishnoi for INR 7.20 crore. They also signed Sushant Mishra for INR 90 lakhs and Vignesh Puthur for INR 30 lakhs. They used up their last overseas slot on Adam Milne, whom they bought for INR 2.40 crore.
Yashasvi Jaiswal, Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Jofra Archer, Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Donovan Ferreira, Kwena Maphaka, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Nandre Burger, Sandeep Sharma, Shimron Hetmyer, Shubham Dubey, Tushar Deshpande, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Yudhvir Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Sushant Mishra, Yash Raj Punia, Vignesh Puthur, Ravi Singh, Aman Rao, Brijesh Sharma, Adam Milne, and Kuldeep Sen.
Looking at the Rajasthan Royals team, they have plenty of positives for the next season. Here we go through the strengths of the RR squad IPL 2026:
Rajasthan Royals had done most of their work in the trade window. They didn’t have many requirements in the mini auction, but could have done a much better job of fine-tuning their squad. Their limitations are as follows:
