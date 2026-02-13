News
IPL
Indian Cricket Team
Women's World Cup 2025
International Cricket
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Watch
Interviews
Social Reactions
Contact
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
News
IPL
Indian Cricket Team
More
Rajasthan Royals Set To Name Riyan Parag As Captain Ahead of IPL 2026.
indian-premier-league-ipl

Rajasthan Royals Set To Name Riyan Parag As Captain Ahead of IPL 2026

Darpan Jain
Darpan Jain
Last updated: February 13, 2026
1 min read
Rajasthan Royals Set To Name Riyan Parag As Captain Ahead of IPL 2026.

Riyan Parag will be the new captain of Rajasthan Royals for IPL 2026. According to ESPNcricinfo, he succeeds Sanju Samson, who was traded to CSK ahead of the next season.

ALSO READ:

Riyan Parag succeeds Sanju Samson as Rajasthan Royals captain

Riyan Parag has previously led Rajasthan Royals, including eight matches in IPL 2025 when Samson was unavailable. They had the likes of Yashasvi Jaiswal as another option.

Sangakkara interviewed with a few players before finalising Parag. He has been with the franchise since 2019.

More to follow…

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.

News
IPL
Indian Cricket Team
Women's World Cup 2025
International Cricket
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Watch
Interviews
Social Reactions
Contact
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
COPYRIGHT © 2026 - CricXtasy.