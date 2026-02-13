Rajasthan Royals Set To Name Riyan Parag As Captain Ahead of IPL 2026.

Riyan Parag will be the new captain of Rajasthan Royals for IPL 2026. According to ESPNcricinfo, he succeeds Sanju Samson, who was traded to CSK ahead of the next season.

Riyan Parag has previously led Rajasthan Royals, including eight matches in IPL 2025 when Samson was unavailable. They had the likes of Yashasvi Jaiswal as another option.

Sangakkara interviewed with a few players before finalising Parag. He has been with the franchise since 2019.

