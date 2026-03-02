Rajasthan Royals Prodigy Smashes 73-ball List A Century, Makes Strong Bid to Enter IPL 2026 Playing XI

This is the fourth century of the Rajasthan Royals youngster in just 20 List A matches.

South African youngster Lhuan-dre Pretorius is carrying on a red-hot form, just days before joining the Rajasthan Royals (RR) camp for the IPL 2026. The 19-year-old, who represents RR’s sister franchise, Paarl Royals, in the SA20, had joined the team last season as a replacement for Nitish Rana.

Earlier, he had notched up a stellar century (119) against KwaZulu-Natal Inland during the CSA 4-Day Series on February 1. This was followed by yet another commendable fifty-plus knock while facing the Western Province in the first-class tournament. To add to it, the batter has started off South Africa’s domestic one-day event with a blistering 101 off only 74 balls.

Notably, all three of Pretorius’ latest knocks have come in the Titans’ winning cause. In this fixture, the batter showcased tremendous form, reaching both his half-century and ton with maximums. The left-hander’s pulsating innings was laced with a total of three sixes and 12 boundaries in a rain-hit clash against Boland.

Lhuan-dre Pretorius Pushes Case to Enter Rajasthan Royals’ IPL 2026 Playing XI

Coming off a consistent run, the Proteas’ prodigy has made a strong bid to enter the starting XI of RR in the forthcoming edition of the league. But the franchise could face a selection headache while including the gloveman in their playing combination.

After a record-breaking season, the wonder kid Vaibhav Suryavanshi is all set to open the innings with star Indian batter Yashasvi Jaiswal. On the other hand, another Team India player, Dhruv Jurel, is also set to take up the keeper’s duties, following their former skipper Sanju Samson’s departure.

However, though the youngster has put up a noteworthy show in the first-class and 50-over formats, he is yet to replicate a similar impact in his T20 game so far. In 64 20-over matches of his career, the opener has scored 1,501 runs, including 10 fifties. Pretorius also endured a similar lean patch in his short T20I stint as well, managing just 201 runs in 13 appearances, averaging only 15.46.

