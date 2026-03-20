Rajasthan Royals Receive Big Boost As Overseas Pacer Joins Squad Amidst Injury Concerns Ahead of IPL 2026

With IPL 2026 starting in a week, Rajasthan Royals have received a big boost ahead of the season as their overseas pacer Adam Milne has joined the squad.

Adam Milne Joins Rajasthan Royals Squad for IPL 2026

Adam Milne, who missed the T20 World Cup 2026 due to a torn left hamstring he suffered while playing for Sunrisers Eastern Cape in the SA20 competition, has now returned.

In a video shared by RR on their social media with the caption “Adam Milne aa gaya hai,” which means he has arrived, it shows that he has recovered in time for the IPL season.

He was signed for INR 2.40 crore in the IPL 2026 auction.

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