Rajasthan Royals Receive Major Boost As Star Pacer Regains Form Ahead of IPL 2026

Rajasthan Royals have got a big boost as their star fast bowler Jofra Archer has returned to good form ahead of IPL 2026.

Jofra Archer Peaks at the Right Time in T20 World Cup 2026

Recently, in the T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match against Pakistan, Jofra Archer took two wickets and gave away 32 runs. In the tournament so far, he has taken 10 wickets in six matches. He has picked up at least one wicket in every match of the tournament.

At the start of the World Cup, Jofra Archer was not at his best and was giving away more than 10 runs per over in matches against Nepal and West Indies. However, he has improved since then and has kept his economy rate below nine in every match. He has also taken two wickets in each of his last four matches.

Archer has found his form at the right time. With the win against Pakistan, England have now qualified for the semi finals with one more match left in the Super 8 stage. So, we will get to see Archer play at least two more matches in the tournament.

What has really worked for him now is that he has gone back to bowling to his strengths. Earlier, he was trying too many variations, which he has always had, but they were not working for him. Now, he is focusing on bowling quick deliveries and hitting the short length, which is bringing him success. He is also bowling three overs in the powerplay, which has helped him make an early impact.

ALSO READ:

Rajasthan Royals Confident as Jofra Archer Hits Form Ahead of IPL 2026

It is also a positive sign for his franchise, Rajasthan Royals, who retained him for INR 12.5 crore ahead of the IPL 2026 auction. After the T20 World Cup, Archer’s next competitive matches will be in IPL 2026. Although he did not begin the tournament well, he has now returned to good form. Rajasthan Royals will be happy with his performance, as he is likely to be one of the four overseas players in the playing XI. In the previous IPL season, he took 11 wickets in 12 matches and had an economy rate of 9.47.

For the upcoming season, RR have Kwena Maphaka, Nandre Burger, and Adam Milne in their squad. However, Jofra Archer is likely to start ahead of them because of the quality and experience he brings to the team.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.