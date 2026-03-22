Rajasthan Royals Rope In Dasun Shanaka As Sam Curran Replacement in IPL 2026

Rajasthan Royals have signed Dasun Shanaka as a replacement for Sam Curran in IPL 2026.

Dasun Shanaka joins Rajasthan Royals as Sam Curran replacement in IPL 2026

According to Cricbuzz, the Sri Lanka T20I captain will take the place of England all-rounder Sam Curran, who was ruled out of the tournament due to a groin injury.

Shanaka went unsold in the IPL 2026 auction last December. He was later picked by Lahore Qalandars in the PSL auction for PKR 75 lakh. However, he has now pulled out of the PSL to join Rajasthan Royals for IPL 2026.

After Blessing Muzarabani, Shanaka becomes another player to pull out of a PSL contract to join the IPL.

Last season, Corbin Bosch pulled out of the PSL to join Mumbai Indians and was banned for a year in the PSL. A similar action could be taken against both Blessing Muzarabani, who joined KKR this season, and Dasun Shanaka.

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Dasun Shanaka picked as injury replacement for the third time in IPL

Dasun Shanaka has played two IPL seasons so far, both as a replacement player.

He was first signed in 2023 as a replacement for Kane Williamson and played three matches, scoring 26. In IPL 2025, he was picked mid-season as Glenn Phillips’ replacement, but he did not play any games.

Interestingly, this is the third time Shanaka has been picked by an IPL franchise, and each time he has joined as an injury replacement.

In the recent T20 World Cup, Dasun Shanaka scored 165 runs at a strike rate of 187.5 and also took three wickets. His 76 not out from just 31 balls against Pakistan in Sri Lanka’s last Super 8 match was one of the best innings, almost helping his team snatch a win.

Could fill Sam Curran role with big hitting and pace bowling

Shanaka can provide big hitting down the order and bowl a few overs of pace. This is the role Rajasthan Royals needed to fill. He could be a like-for-like replacement for Sam Curran, bringing similar skills to the team in the upcoming IPL season.

Rajasthan Royals will begin their IPL 2026 campaign on March 30 with a match against Chennai Super Kings in Guwahati.

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