Rajasthan Royals Talent Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Gears Up for IPL 2026 With Explosive 19-Ball 63 in DY Patil T20 Cup

Dynamic young opener Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has extended his stellar form with the bat and once again gave an exemplary display of his tremendous power-hitting abilities. His franchise Rajasthan Royals (RR) will also be extremely happy with the youngster’s show ahead of the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2026).

Plying his trade for the DY Patil Blue side in the ongoing DY Patil T20 Cup, the explosive left-hander blasted a 19-ball 63, hitting at a towering strike rate of 331.58 which comprised seven boundaries and five maximums.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi form before IPL 2026

Prior to the DY Patil Cup, the 14-year-old shone for the India U19 side in their title-winning U19 World Cup 2026 campaign. He was one of the key architects for India’s record sixth U19 World Cup title, finishing as the top-scorer for his side and second overall with 439 runs in seven innings, including one century and three fifties.

In the ODI series against SA U19 before the ICC event, Suryavanshi even took up captaincy reins in the absence of Ayush Mhatre and led India to a dominating 3-0 win while also delivering with the bat. He finished as the highest scorer of the series with 206 runs at an average of 68.66 and a strike rate of 187.27.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi was impressive in the Vijay Hazare Trophy last year too, scoring 221 runs in just two matches, including a 190 off 84 balls against Arunachal Pradesh.

Before that, in the U19 Asia Cup, he scored 261 runs in five innings at an average of 52.20 and a strike rate of 182.51 and also registered one of the fastest T20 hundreds, equalling Rishabh Pant (32 balls). Vaibhav Sooryavanshi also proved his mettle on the away tours of England and Australia last year across formats.

In IPL 2025, he made headlines after becoming the youngest IPL debutant and then notched up the fastest IPL ton by an Indian and the second-fastest overall (in just 35 balls).

