Rajasthan Royals Team Manager Issued Show Cause for Using Phone in Dugout During IPL 2026

Rajasthan Royals (RR) are dealt with a new headache after their team manager Romi Bhinder has been issued a show-cause by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for using his mobile phone in the dugout during their clash against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2026). Notably, RR had won the game comfortably by six wickets to maintain their unbeaten streak and register their fourth win on the trot.

Speaking about the incident, it came into spotlight after a video went viral on social media in the aftermath of the match, forcing BCCI to take action. The Anti-Corruption and Security Unit (ACSU) of the BCCI has now now demanded a response within the next 48 hours.

Why did Rajasthan Royals team manager Romi Bhinder use his phone?

IPL Chairman Arun Dhumal has also confirmed to Indian Express that the ACSU has been asked to ‘investigate the matter’ and that a final decision will be taken only after the ACSU submits its report.

While it was clearly against the rules, it is reportedly understood that Romi Bhinder used it for medical purposes. He has recently survived a major health scare where both his lungs had collapsed, leading to a prolonged hospital stay of close to a month in Nagpur and was on ventilator support in the ICU.

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What do the rules say?

According to the PMOA (Players and Match Officials Area) protocol – a manager is allowed to carry a phone, but using it in the dugout is not permitted.

The “PMOA PROTOCOL – 2026” on the IPL website clearly mentions,

“Mobile Phones and other electronic communications equipment are not allowed to be used in the PMOA other than for a few members of the team.

“The analyst may use his computer at the analyst table’ but ‘player and support staff items i.e. phones, smart watches or any other communication devices should be turned off and given to the team SLO (security liaison officer) for storage on arrival at the stadium. Even ‘accredited staff i.e. dressing room attendant, IPL Match Manager, catering staff, etc. may not take communication devices into the PMOA.”

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