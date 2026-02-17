Rajasthan Royals Want Gautam Gambhir As Co-Owner, Mentor Ahead of IPL 2026

India head coach Gautam Gambhir has reportedly received an offer from Rajasthan Royals to become their new mentor before IPL 2026, as the franchise is expected to get new owners soon.

Rajasthan Royals Want Gautam Gambhir As Mentor In New Ownership Era

As per a report by Dainik Jagran, one of the new owners of the franchise has offered Gautam Gambhir a big role. He has been asked to join not just as a mentor, but also as a partner and CEO. The proposal was sent by one of the three new stakeholders of RR.

ALSO READ:

Can India Coach Be Involved With IPL Teams?

No, it is not allowed. As per the rules of the Board of Control for Cricket in India, a coach who is under contract with the board cannot work with any IPL franchise or any other team at the same time. This rule applies to the head coach as well as the support staff.

For example, when Gambhir was appointed as India’s head coach in 2025, he had to leave his mentor role with the Kolkata Knight Riders. He could not have taken charge of the Indian team while continuing with the IPL franchise.

Anyone associated with the BCCI can only join another team in India or overseas after their contract with the board ends.

Gambhir’s contract as head coach runs until the ODI World Cup 2027.

Why Gautam Gambhir Working With Rajasthan Royals Is A Conflict Of Interest

Most of the key shareholders of RR are selling their stakes, and the franchise is close to getting new owners. One of the incoming investors has reportedly offered Gautam Gambhir a small stake along with mentor and CEO roles.

But under the Supreme Court verdict based on the Lodha Committee reforms, a person holding the position of India’s head coach cannot be linked to any IPL franchise in a management, ownership, or mentoring role. Holding both roles at the same time would go against the rules and be seen as a conflict of interest.

Gautam Gambhir’s Successful IPL Stint Before India Role

Gambhir has worked with two IPL teams as a mentor. He was the mentor of Lucknow Super Giants from 2022 to 2023 and helped the team reach the playoffs in both seasons.

In 2024, he joined Kolkata Knight Riders in the same role and guided them to win the IPL title. After that successful season, he became India’s head coach in 2025.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.