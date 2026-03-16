Ranking the Best Spin Attacks of IPL 2026

With the IPL 2026 starting on March 28, spin bowling will once again play an important role this season.

In this article, we take a look at the best spin attacks of IPL 2026 and rank the teams accordingly. Some teams rely on experienced match winners, while others have young and promising spinners in their squads.

Last season, Noor Ahmad was the leading wicket taker among spinners as he picked up 24 wickets. There were also four spinners in the top 10 bowlers in the Purple Cap race.

Best spin attacks of IPL 2026

1. Kolkata Knight Riders

Kolkata Knight Riders may have some problems in their pace attack because of injuries, but their spin bowling still looks very strong. Their spin attack can play an important and also are ranked top in the list of best spin attacks of IPL 2026.

The pair of Sunil Narine and Varun Chakravarthy will continue to lead the spin attack for Kolkata. Anukul Roy is a good backup option and recently did well in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) by picking up 18 wickets in 11 matches. Rachin Ravindra can be another useful backup option for KKR.

2. Delhi Capitals

Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav have formed a very strong spin pair for Delhi Capitals. Vipraj Nigam also impressed in his debut season. With these three players in the playing XI, DC ranks second in terms of the best spin attacks of IPL 2026.

In terms of backup, they have Tripurna Vijay and Ajay Mandal. Tristan Stubbs can also be used as a part time bowling option.

3. Gujarat Titans

With players like Rashid Khan, Sai Kishore and Washington Sundar in their squad, Gujarat Titans have the third best spin attacks of IPL 2026.

Apart from them, GT also have good backup options. Left arm spinner Manav Suthar is part of the squad, while the experienced Jayant Yadav adds more depth to the spin department. Glenn Phillips is another option who can bowl 2-3 overs when given opportunity.

ALSO READ:

4. Mumbai Indians

The team has good spin options like Mitchell Santner and Allah Ghazanfar, but depending on the team combination, only one of them may play regularly.

They also have Will Jacks, who can bowl a few useful overs in the middle. Mayank Markande is another option in the squad, while Naman Dhir adds extra depth as a part time bowling option. Mumbai Indians ranks fourth in best spin attacks of IPL 2026.

5. Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Royal Challengers Bengaluru rank fifth in terms of the best spin attacks of IPL 2026. One of the main reasons for their title winning season last year was the spin duo of Krunal Pandya and Suyash Sharma, who bowled well together and took 25 wickets.

Apart from them, RCB also have backup options like Vicky Ostwal and Swapnil Singh on the bench. Jacob Bethell can also be used as a bowling option when needed.

6. Chennai Super Kings

With Ravichandran Ashwin retired from the IPL and Ravindra Jadeja joining Rajasthan Royals, Chennai Super Kings’ spin attack has become a bit weaker. In their playing XI, they will mainly depend on Noor Ahmad as the main spinner who took 24 wickets in the previous season. Rahul Chahar may also get chances when the conditions favour spin.

As backup options, they have Akeal Hosein and Shreyas Gopal in the squad. With not much experience now in the spin department, CSK rank sixth in terms of the best spin attacks of IPL 2026.

7. Rajasthan Royals

Rajasthan Royals rank seventh in terms of the best spin attacks of IPL 2026. Their spin department became stronger after the trade of Ravindra Jadeja, who returned to the Rajasthan team. Along with him, Ravi Bishnoi was picked in the auction, giving the team a solid spin combination.

For backup options, the Royals have Vignesh Puthur, who impressed while playing for Mumbai Indians last season. They also have Karnataka’s Yash Raj Punja in the squad as another backup option.

8. Punjab Kings

Punjab Kings rank eighth in terms of the best spin attacks of IPL 2026. Yuzvendra Chahal is their main bowler and continues to be a strong wicket taking option in the tournament. Harpreet Brar supports him well and gives the team another reliable spin option.

In terms of backup, Punjab Kings have Karnataka’s Praveen Dubey as another option. They also picked Australian player Cooper Connolly, who can contribute with the ball.

9. Sunrisers Hyderabad

SRH has one of the most inexperienced spin departments this season. Young spinners Zeeshan Ansari and Harsh Dubey both played their debut season last year, and this will be their second season in the IPL.

The team also has Liam Livingstone, who can bowl as a part time option. Promising left arm wrist spinner Krains Fuletra is another player in the squad, but he also lacks experience. As backup options, they have Kamindu Mendis, Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head. Sunrisers Hyderabad rank ninth in terms of the best spin attacks of IPL 2026.

10. Lucknow Super Giants

Digvesh Singh Rathi impressed last season, but the team does not have much depth in the spin department. They have M. Siddharth and Shahbaz Ahmed as backup options.

They also have Wanindu Hasaranga in the squad, but he was ruled out due to injury in the T20 World Cup 2026 and could be doubtful for the upcoming IPL season. Because of this, Lucknow Super Giants rank tenth in terms of the best spin attacks of IPL 2026.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.