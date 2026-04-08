Rashid Khan Takes Two-Year-Old Revenge on Sameer Rizvi by Outfoxing Him for a First-Ball Duck in DC vs GT IPL 2026 [WATCH]

Gujarat Titans (GT) and Afghanistan star spinner Rashid Khan took a two-year-old revenge on Delhi Capitals (DC) batter Sameer Rizvi during the DC vs GT clash today (April 8) in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2026). The DC batter, who was looking in stellar touch in the tournament with back to back fifites and consecutive POTM awards, fell prey to Rashid for a golden duck.

The incident happened on the last bowl of the 10th over, after Rashid had already dismissed Nitish Rana on the previous delivery. He used a wrong ‘un to outfox Rizvi next as he went forward, leaving behind a big bat-pad gap as the ball zipped through it and lit up the bails.

Interestingly, Sameer Rizvi had hit Rashid Khan for a first-ball six two-years back on his debut in IPL 2024 in Chennai Super Kings (CSK) colours. Off his first ball, Rizvi bent his knee and slog swept Rashid for a six, and two balls later, he came down the track and hit the ball over long-off for another maximum.

However, this time around, Rashid made sure that he made the in-form DC batter pay.

Watch the video of the wicket below.

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Rashid bowled an incredible spell, finishing with figures of 3/17 from his four overs. Apart from the scalps of Nitish and Stubbs, he also got the better of Axar Patel and won the Player of the Match Award for his heroics.

After GT posted a towering total of 210/4 in 20 overs, courtesy of fifties from Shubman Gill, Jos Buttler and Washington Sundar, Delhi were in control of the chase till the very end due to heroics from KL Rahul and David Miller.

Rahul blasted a 52-ball 92 and Miller remained unbeaten on 20-ball 41 but a blunder from the Proteas batter in the final over changed the fate of the outcome. With two needed off one ball, Miller turned down a single with Kuldeep Yadav at the other end and then missed the final ball to gift the Capitals a narrow one-run win.

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