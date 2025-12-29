‘Two Overs Locked’ — Ashwin Backs This CSK Pacer to Take Over Death Bowling Responsibilities in IPL 2026

Former India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has voiced his support for Nathan Ellis as Chennai Super Kings’ (CSK) death-bowling specialist for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, praising the Australia pacer’s skills demonstrated in the Big Bash League (BBL) 2025-26.

In IPL 2025, the Chennai Super Kings’ bowlers gave up runs at an economy rate of 10.92 and the joint third-lowest number of wickets (29) in the death overs. This highlights their struggle in the final five overs. Matheesha Pathirana took 10 wickets in 12 matches with an economy of 10.62, conceding 18 sixes and 11 fours. Khaleel Ahmed was the next most successful fast bowler for the team in the death overs, with five wickets in nine matches with an average of 22.60 and an economy of 13.04, giving up nine fours and eight sixes.

Ashwin Hails Death-Over Brilliance By Nathan Ellis

Ashwin stressed Ellis’ ability to fill the critical slog-overs gap after their struggles in the bowling department last season.

“The men in yellow will be pleased with how he’s shaping up. 4-0-30-3 for Hobart Hurricanes today. Most importantly, 2-0-15-2 at the death, bowling 17 and 20, nailing his yorkers and change of pace. Safe to say two overs of Ellis are locked at the ‘Pauk’ in the death for the summer of 26?” Ashwin tweeted after Ellis led Hobart Hurricanes to a win over Melbourne Renegades on December 29.

Ellis has mostly warmed the bench in the IPL, which can be evident from the fact that he has played only 17 games across five seasons. Notably, 10 of those have come in just one season (2023). After joining the yellow army last season, he featured in just one game and picked up a solitary wicket at an economy of 9.50.

However, Ellis has built a reputation across the globe for his ability to nail yorkers and bowl deceptive slower deliveries. He has now become the frontline pacer for Australia in T20I cricket, particularly after the retirement of Mitchell Starc.

With Matheesha Pathirana released due to economic issues, Ellis has a slight edge over Matt Henry for the “Pauk” role in the fixed death-overs position. Ashwin, a CSK legend, believes his variations will complement the spinners, helping rebuild the Yellow attack for IPL 2026 success.

Nathan Ellis BBL Form Fuels CSK Playing XI IPL 2026 Spot Hopes

More recently, Ellis has delivered one such standout performance in BBL 15, claiming 3/30 overall, including 2/15 in the last two overs, which helped the Hurricanes to restrict the Renegades to 162/9. CSK would hope for such performances as they look to rebuild.

Ellis has seven wickets from five matches of the tournament so far at nine RPO, showing strong leadership as captain of the Hurricanes. Despite a quiet IPL 2025, CSK retained him, thanks to his global T20 record, 93 BBL wickets at an average of 8.25 and 50 T20I scalps, which highlight he’s ready for death overs.

Ashwin’s Predicted CSK XI Locks Nathan Ellis In

Batting: Ayush Mhatre, Sanju Samson, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shivam Dube, Dewald Brevis, Prashant Veer, MS Dhoni.

Ayush Mhatre, Sanju Samson, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shivam Dube, Dewald Brevis, Prashant Veer, MS Dhoni. Bowling: Akeal Hosein or Matt Henry, Khaleel Ahmed, Nathan Ellis, Noor Ahmad.

Akeal Hosein or Matt Henry, Khaleel Ahmed, Nathan Ellis, Noor Ahmad. Impact options: Anshul Kamboj, Karthik Sharma, Shreyas Gopal, Sarfraz Khan.

