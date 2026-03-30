Ravindra Jadeja ‘Fires Shots’ After Dismissing Shivam Dube in RR vs CSK IPL 2026 [WATCH]

Ravindra Jadeja had snared 10 wickets for CSK in the previous season.

After a 12-year-long stint with the Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Ravindra Jadeja went back to his maiden IPL franchise, Rajasthan Royals (RR), before the season. While taking on his former team in their IPL 2026 opener, the all-rounder has struck twice in his first over to increase troubles for the visitors.

Twin Strikes from Ravindra Jadeja in RR vs CSK IPL 2026

Every team has picked up from where they had left off in the previous season so far, and so is the case for CSK as well. Following their last season’s debacle, the side has once again been off to a disastrous start, losing four wickets during the powerplay.

Coming in the eighth over, the former CSK player further struck with two blows to dismiss Sarfaraz Khan and Shivam Dube. After Dube’s wicket, Jadeja signalled to fire shots with his hand.

Watch the video here:

Notably, CSK had traded out Jadeja alongside England player Sam Curran to bring in RR’s ex-skipper, Sanju Samson, in their IPL 2026 squad. But the batter could not continue his blazing T20 World Cup form while opening the innings for his new franchise. Nandre Burger sent him back to the pavilion for just six runs. On the other hand, Jadeja had an impactful show with the ball, finishing with the figure of 2/18.

ALSO READ:

Rajasthan Royals Thrash CSK Line-up in IPL 2026

The inaugural edition champions have outclassed Men in Yellow’s batting order in their first fixture of the tournament. After a top-order collapse, the new recruits of the franchise, including Kartik Sharma and Sarfaraz, also failed to put up a crucial partnership to guide them to a competitive total. Jamie Overton’s 43 off 36 balls was the solitary notable contribution as the Royals bundled them out for just 127 runs.

At the time of writing, RR are 24 for no loss after two overs in the chase, with Vaibhav Suryavanshi(15 off 5) and Yashasvi Jaiswal(8 off 7) at the crease.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.