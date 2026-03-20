Ravindra Jadeja Flexes New Variations in Rajasthan Royals Nets Ahead of IPL 2026 [WATCH].

Ravindra Jadeja must show his improved white-ball credentials.

Rajasthan Royals (RR) posted an interesting video of a duel between Ravindra Jadeja and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi ahead of IPL 2026. While the focus remained on the batter, Jadeja’s bowling was very intriguing, as he showed a range of variations in a short time.

The most noticeable variation was the carrom ball, which he attempted right from the start. He delivered them from the front of his hand and also seemed to have tried a few backspinners that turn from left to right rather than the traditional stock delivery.

Another interesting delivery came towards the second half of the clip, where Ravindra Jadeja bowled a leg spin from a slightly more wrist-involved setup. At times, he also varied his pace, bowled wide lines and eventually ended with traditional stock delivery to trouble Vaibhav multiple times.

Usually, Jadeja has been the culprit of not using enough variations and becoming predictable in this format, but he might be working on improving as a white-ball bowler. If he indeed uses these variations in the game, the all-rounder will be mighty handy even against LHBs and can deliver consistent performances in a new franchise.

Why Ravindra Jadeja needs to step up for Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2026

A major reason CSK traded out Ravindra Jadeja was his reduced ability in the middle overs as a bowler and hitter in the lower order as a batter. He couldn’t bring consistent wickets and was often expensive, becoming highly predictable with the ball.

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The effects of his diminishing credentials were also visible in his ODI performances, so if Jadeja has to stay in contention for the World Cup 2027, he must unleash a few more variations and construct his overs better. The change must start from IPL, where selectors will reportedly follow matches to build towards the global event next year.

Early signs are encouraging, but the veteran all-rounder has often become one-dimensional in matches despite having a few variations to work with. He must use all those variations in the video to develop into a more complete bowler and become a solid defensive operator when the field is spread.

Then, Rajasthan Royals need Ravindra Jadeja to control the flow of runs and provide solidity from his end, given Ravi Bishnoi’s recent struggles on flat surfaces. And he could also have an incentive to prove his worth after being traded out despite being a reputed name.

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