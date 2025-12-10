RCB at IPL 2026 Auction: All You Need To Know — RCB Targets, RCB Squad, Remaining Purse, Auction Picks & Strategy

RCB have a settled squad already.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have one of the most settled squads ahead of the IPL 2026 auction. They released only six players and will enter the auction with a budget of INR 16.40 crore. The RCB target players 2026 will mostly be for backup roles.
They can afford to settle for middling options for most slots since the squad is already formidable. The defending champions were smart with their releases and ensured getting a decent purse to target specific players, as they did in the mega auction. Since several other teams have a significant purse, they must be smart with their picks as they fill the squad.
The full RCB squad will be updated after the auction’s conclusion.
Their biggest release was Liam Livingstone, who was underwhelming with both bat and ball in IPL 2025. His absence leaves a void in the squad. They will also require a few pacers in the squad and another solid middle-order batter.
The RCB targets at IPL 2026 auction could include –
Here you can check out the potential areas to address for Royal Challengers Bengaluru and the RCB target players 2026.
There are multiple reasons to find Josh Hazlewood's backups, as Lungi Ngidi is released.
Liam Livingstone was one of their top buys, but they released him after his poor performances. They need a replacement, even though it is not a priority.
After releasing Swastik Chikara and Manoj Bhandage, the defending champions would like a couple of Indian batters to fill the squad.
The 2025 winners don’t need to change too many things. They already have a settled XI, and the RCB auction 2026 strategy will mostly revolve around finding backups to play in unavailability. They have a decent budget to find suitable players.
