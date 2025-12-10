RCB at IPL 2026 Auction: All You Need To Know — RCB Targets, RCB Squad, Remaining Purse, Auction Picks & Strategy

RCB have a settled squad already.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have one of the most settled squads ahead of the IPL 2026 auction. They released only six players and will enter the auction with a budget of INR 16.40 crore. The RCB target players 2026 will mostly be for backup roles.

They can afford to settle for middling options for most slots since the squad is already formidable. The defending champions were smart with their releases and ensured getting a decent purse to target specific players, as they did in the mega auction. Since several other teams have a significant purse, they must be smart with their picks as they fill the squad.

RCB Squad For IPL 2026: Full Royal Challengers Bengaluru Players List (Updated)

The full RCB squad will be updated after the auction’s conclusion.

RCB Retained Players Ahead Of IPL 2026 Auction

Virat Kohli

Rajat Patidar

Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Tim David✈️

Krunal Pandya

Jitesh Sharma

Phil Salt✈️

Josh Hazlewood✈️

Yash Dayal

Suyash Sharma

Devdutt Padikkal

Jacob Bethell✈️

Romario Shepherd✈️

Nuwan Thushara

Swapnil Singh

Abhinandan Singh

Rasikh Salam Dar

🚨 𝗥𝗘𝗧𝗘𝗡𝗧𝗜𝗢𝗡𝗦 𝗔𝗡𝗡𝗢𝗨𝗡𝗖𝗘𝗠𝗘𝗡𝗧: 🚨 “𝘙𝘪𝘨𝘩𝘵 𝘣𝘢𝘭𝘢𝘯𝘤𝘦 𝘣𝘦𝘵𝘸𝘦𝘦𝘯 𝘤𝘰𝘯𝘵𝘪𝘯𝘶𝘪𝘵𝘺 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘴𝘵𝘢𝘣𝘪𝘭𝘪𝘵𝘺, 𝘣𝘶𝘵 𝘢𝘭𝘴𝘰 𝘴𝘵𝘳𝘪𝘷𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘧𝘰𝘳 𝘪𝘮𝘱𝘳𝘰𝘷𝘦𝘮𝘦𝘯𝘵𝘴.” 🙌



Mo Bobat and Andy Flower announce our player retentions (1️⃣7️⃣… pic.twitter.com/06powtTNaZ — Royal Challengers Bengaluru (@RCBTweets) November 15, 2025

RCB Released Players Ahead Of IPL 2026 Auction

Liam Livingstone

Lungi Ngidi

Tim Seifert

Mohit Rathee

Manoj Bhandage

Mayank Agarwal

Swastik Chikara

Blessing Muzarbani

Their biggest release was Liam Livingstone, who was underwhelming with both bat and ball in IPL 2025. His absence leaves a void in the squad. They will also require a few pacers in the squad and another solid middle-order batter.

RCB Remaining Purse And Slots For IPL 2026 Mini Auction

Purse: INR 16.40 crore

INR 16.40 crore Slots: 8 (2 overseas)

What Royal Challengers Bengaluru Need At The Auction

The RCB targets at IPL 2026 auction could include –

A backup overseas pacer for Josh Hazlewood

A spin bowling all-rounder, preferably an off-spinner.

A couple of Indian middle-order batters

RCB Target Players For IPL 2026 Auction

Here you can check out the potential areas to address for Royal Challengers Bengaluru and the RCB target players 2026.

RCB look to find Josh Hazlewood’s backup

There are multiple reasons to find Josh Hazlewood's backups, as Lungi Ngidi is released.

Liam Livingstone’s alternative

Liam Livingstone was one of their top buys, but they released him after his poor performances. They need a replacement, even though it is not a priority.

More middle-order batters

After releasing Swastik Chikara and Manoj Bhandage, the defending champions would like a couple of Indian batters to fill the squad.

RCB Auction Picks 2026 (Live Updated)

The RCB auction picks are to be updated on auction day (December 16).

Predicted RCB Playing XI For IPL 2026

Phil Salt ✈️

Virat Kohli

Devdutt Padikkal

Rajat Patidar (c)

Jitesh Sharma (wk)

Tim David ✈️

Romario Shepherd ✈️

Krunal Pandya

Yash Dayal

Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Josh Hazlewood ✈️

Suyash Sharma (IP)

RCB Auction Strategy: Key Takeaways

The 2025 winners don’t need to change too many things. They already have a settled XI, and the RCB auction 2026 strategy will mostly revolve around finding backups to play in unavailability. They have a decent budget to find suitable players.

