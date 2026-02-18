RCB Batter Walks Off Injured During Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Semi-final, Raises IPL 2026 Availability Concerns

He scored 247 runs in IPL 2025.

RCB batter and Karnataka captain Devdutt Padikkal faced an injury scare during the Ranji Trophy 2025–26 semifinal against Uttarakhand. This raised concerns just weeks before the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 kicks off, starting next month.

Devdutt Padikkal Sustains Finger Injury in Ranji Trophy 2025–26 Semi-final

Devdutt Padikkal injured his finger while diving for a catch at gully on Day 4 of the match at Ekana Stadium. He had to leave the field for treatment during Uttarakhand’s first innings on Wednesday.

The injury happened on the fifth ball of the 75th over when Abhay Negi hit a delivery from Prasidh Krishna. Padikkal dived to catch the ball but could not hold on to it, which seemed to hurt his finger. He quickly left the field for treatment, raising concerns before the IPL, where he plays for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).

While Karnataka hopes the injury is not serious, this moment briefly overshadowed what has been one of the left-hander’s best knocks. Batting at No.3, the 24-year-old scored a remarkable 232 off 330 balls, marking his highest score in first-class cricket, laced with 29 fours and three sixes. Karnataka amassed a huge total of 736, taking control of the semifinal.

It showed his growing maturity as both a leader and a batter. He received solid support from Smaran Ravichandran, who made an impressive 135, as Uttarakhand’s bowlers struggled under relentless pressure. The hosts were later bowled out for a low score, putting Karnataka in a strong position for the final.

This innings adds to Padikkal’s standout domestic season. In the 2025–26 Ranji Trophy, he has scored 532 runs in five matches, with an impressive average of 66.50.

ALSO READ:

RCB Await Fitness Update After Devdutt Padikkal Suffers Injury

The timing of this injury scare may concern his IPL team, the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). Padikkal had a strong IPL 2025 season in a slightly modified role, scoring 247 runs in 10 matches at a strike rate of 150. That season marked a change in his approach, mixing controlled aggression with his natural elegance, which has led to his recent success.

Padikkal’s recent success in red-ball cricket comes after a tough stretch in international cricket. He made his Test debut against England in Dharamsala in 2024, scoring a steady 65, but struggled during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia. Since then, consistent play in domestic cricket seems to have improved both his technique and temperament.

His success is not limited to red-ball cricket. In the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26, Padikkal scored an impressive 725 runs in nine matches, finishing as the tournament’s second-highest run-scorer and showing his consistency across formats. Having scored nearly 2800 runs, the southpaw currently averages 83.2 in List A cricket while striking around 93. He also enjoyed a splendid form in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) 2025-26, amassing 309 runs in six matches at an average of 61.80 and 167.02 strike rate, including a hundred and two fifties.

As Karnataka awaits updates on the severity of the finger injury, Devdutt Padikkal’s form stands out as a major positive heading into IPL 2026. If he is fit, his confidence and run totals could make him a key player for RCB in IPL 2026.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.