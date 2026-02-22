RCB Batter Hits Fighting Fifty on a Tricky Deck at T20 World Cup, Set To Start in IPL 2026 Playing XI Despite Spin Issues

RCB would be pleased with his form ahead of IPL 2026.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) batter Phil Salt stood tall for England during the T20 World Cup 2026 clash against Sri Lanka. The conditions were tricky for batting, and spinners were bowling exceptionally well, but Salt played a gritty knock from the top.

Salt accumulated 62 runs in 40 balls, including six boundaries and two maximums, at a strike rate of 155 in Pallekele. 58.06% of his runs came via fours and sixes, and he scored 42.46% of the team’s runs alone.

England lost as many as two wickets in the powerplay and were 68/4 in 10 overs at one stage, but Phil Salt continued batting and formed a useful stand with Sam Curran for the fifth wicket. No other English batter could cross the 21-run mark during this innings, suggesting how good the RCB batter was with the willow.

He eventually got out in the 15th over, but the opening player had played a remarkable knock, even though he would have liked to stay longer at the crease. This was not the kind of deck Salt usually thrives on, but he took calculated risks and navigated his way to his maiden T20 World Cup 2026 fifty.

Despite recent spin issues, RCB set to open with Phil Salt in IPL 2026

RCB retained Phil Salt ahead of the IPL 2026 auction, and rightly so. While he enjoyed a fabulous run last season, Salt has recently developed issues against spinners, where his strike rate comes down drastically, and he takes more balls than usual to find the fence.

Hence, Jacob Bethell will be another option for the defending champions, given that he can be flexible with his batting spot and give a couple of overs with the ball. However, RCB will still start with Phil Salt, since he brings proven expertise and ample experience at the top.

Additionally, IPL mostly offers flat decks, and slow bowlers hardly get any assistance in any phase of the innings. So, Salt should manage them, given that his issues arise when spinners have something to work with from the deck.

Salt’s presence at the top will help RCB get rapid starts in the powerplay, and Virat Kohli will support him nicely with his improved intent from the other end. Those decks are precisely what he needs to show his brutal hitting and match-winning skills with the willow.

