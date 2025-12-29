RCB Batter Signs Off 2025 in Style, Plays a Match-Winning Knock To Propel His Team to Playoffs

He ended the year with 1575 T20 runs in 2025.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) batter Phil Salt played a vital knock for Abu Dhabi Knight Riders in the ILT20 2025–26 against Gulf Giants at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

In the match, Abu Dhabi Knight Riders batted first, with Phil Salt and Michael Pepper opening the innings. The pair put together a strong partnership of 131 runs for the first wicket before Pepper was dismissed. After that, Salt added 48 runs with Liam Livingstone as the Knight Riders finished on 179/1 in 20 overs. Phil Salt remained unbeaten, scoring 72 off 56 balls, including two fours and four sixes, at a strike rate of 128.57. At one stage, Salt was scoring almost at a run a ball, as he was on 47 off 43 deliveries. He then smashed a six to bring up his half-century. In the final over of the innings, he hit two sixes off the first two balls.

This was his first half-century of the season. He has now scored 212 runs in nine innings at an average of 26.50.

In reply, Gulf Giants could manage only 147/9 in their 20 overs. Andre Russell picked up three wickets, while Jason Holder and Sunil Narine took two wickets each. Ajay Kumar and Olly Stone claimed one wicket apiece as Abu Dhabi Knight Riders won the match by 32 runs.

This win was crucial as the winner of this match qualified for the playoffs, with it being the final league-stage game. If Gulf Giants had won, they would have made the playoffs. Abu Dhabi finished fourth in the league stage.

They will now face the Dubai Capitals in the Eliminator at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. The winner of this match will take on the loser of Qualifier 1 between Desert Vipers and MI Emirates.

Phil Salt in 2025

In 2025, Phil Salt scored 1575 runs in 52 T20 innings at an average of 32.81 and a strike rate of 153.35. During the year, he registered one century and 11 fifties. He also won the IPL with RCB, scoring 403 runs at an average of 33.58 and a strike rate of 175.98. Apart from franchise cricket, Salt scored 434 runs in 11 T20I innings at an average of 43.40 and a strike rate of 175.70.

In the IPL 2026 season, he is expected to play a big role once again for RCB.

