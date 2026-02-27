RCB Coach Explains Strategy Behind Pairing Virat Kohli With Phil Salt in IPL 2025

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) head coach Andy Flower explained why the team decided to pair Virat Kohli with Phil Salt in IPL 2025.

Salt won the IPL 2024 with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), scoring 435 runs in 12 matches at an average of 39.54 and a strike rate of 182. Although he missed the playoffs due to international duty, he played a major role in helping the team win the title.

After the season, he was released, and in the IPL 2025 auction, RCB bought him for INR 11.5 crore after a bidding battle with KKR. This proved to be a valuable signing as pairing him with Virat Kohli helped RCB go on to win the title.

Andy Flower Explains Why RCB Paired Virat Kohli with Phil Salt

Andy Flower, speaking to Cricbuzz, explained that RCB were looking for a very aggressive opening batter, and Salt fit the role perfectly. He complements Virat Kohli at the top of the order. Flower also said Salt combines his power and attacking style with careful thinking and strong technique, which allows him to take calculated risks while maintaining high performance both in training and during matches.

“We were looking for an uber-aggressive opening batter, and he fits that bill perfectly. That profile complements Virat [Kohli] nicely at the top,” Flower said.

“He plays a very high-tempo, high-power game, but he definitely applies a lot of thought to what he does, both in training and in game management,” Flower says. “Because of his power, timing and sound technique, he mitigates risk as much as possible,” he added.

Salt-Kohli Partnership set to Fire again in IPL 2026

Phil Salt scored 403 runs in 13 matches in IPL 2025 at an average of 33.58 and a strike rate of 175.98, playing a key role in RCB winning the title. Along with Kohli, he added 565 runs in 13 opening partnerships at a strike rate of 174.3 giving RCB strong starts in most games. Salt played aggressively, while Kohli provided stability at the other end. Virat Kohli was RCB’s top scorer and the overall third-highest run-getter of the season, scoring 657 runs in 15 matches at an average of 54.75 with a strike rate of 144.71.

The duo will be seen batting together again in IPL 2026, which starts on March 26, as Royal Challengers Bengaluru will begin the new season as the defending champions.

