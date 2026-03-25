RCB Finishers Tim David and Romario Shepherd in Fiery Form, Flex Six-Hitting Muscles Ahead of IPL 2026 [WATCH]

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) overseas stars Tim David and Romario Shepherd are looking in good rhythm ahead of the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL 2026) season. The explosive finishers flexed their six-hitting skills in the pre-season camp during the second intra-squad game as RCB gear up for their title defence.

Tim David blasted a quickfire fifty, finishing with 68 off 32 balls while West Indies all-rounder Romario Shepherd registered a swift cameo of 37 off 14 balls.

Watch Tim David and Romario Shepherd in action during RCB practice match in the video below.

When you're bowling to our 𝘧𝘪𝘯𝘪𝘴𝘩𝘦𝘳𝘴……. well, we don’t have to finish this sentence for you. 🔥🔥



Tim David: 6️⃣8️⃣ (32) 🦁

Romario Shepherd: 3️⃣7️⃣ (14) 🦏



Our boys were in the groove during the 2️⃣nd Intra-Squad Practice Game, and DK shares his thoughts on their impact… pic.twitter.com/sGINLqRfcj — Royal Challengers Bengaluru (@RCBTweets) March 25, 2026

Tim David and Romario Shepherd form

Talking about the form of both players, RCB will be extremely happy with how the overseas duo is looking. For David especially, the knock will be a big confidence booster since he is coming into IPL 2026 after a disappointing campaign in T20 World Cup 2026, where he could manage scores of 0 and 6 before the Aussies faced a premature exit from the group stages.

Romario Shepherd, on the other hand, had a good outing at the ICC event where West Indies made it to the Super 8s. In the five games Romario played, the dynamic all-rounder delivered with both bat and ball. He started the tournament with a five-wicket haul against Scotland while also scoring a fifty against South Africa in the Super 8.

The duo, who played a key role in RCB winning their maiden title last season, will once again shoulder big responsibilities in IPL 2026. Both Tim David and Romario Shepherd enjoyed a brilliant IPL 2025 season too.

Tim David finished with 187 runs from nine innings with a stellar average of 62.33 and a fiery strike rate of 185. Meanwhile, Romario Shepherd smacked 70 runs from three innings including a fifty and a strike rate nearing 300, with six wickets to his name. These numbers only serve as a testament to how destructive the RCB finishing pair and the carnage they can cause in very limited opportunities.

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RCB IPL 2026 Fixtures

RCB will kickstart the IPL 2026 with a clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the tournament opener. In the first phase, the Rajat Patidar-led side will play four matches, two home and two away.

vs SRH, March 28 (Bengaluru)

vs CSK, April 5 (Bengaluru)

vs RR, April 10 (Guwahati)

vs MI, April 12 (Mumbai)

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