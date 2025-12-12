RCB Impressed by Railways Wicket-Keeper’s Power-Hitting at Trials Ahead of IPL 2026 Auction

RCB conducted pre-auction two-day trials of 15 players at DY Patil Stadium on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The defending champions, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), were impressed with 24-year-old Ravi Singh during recent trials ahead of the IPL 2026 auction, conducted at DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

The IPL 2026 auction is scheduled to take place in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday, December 16. All 10 franchises will compete to fill a total of 77 vacant slots from 350 shortlisted players, including 240 Indians and 110 overseas. This group features 224 uncapped Indian players and 14 uncapped overseas stars.

Ravi Singh Impresses RCB Think-Tank Ahead of IPL 2026 Auction

RCB held a two-day trials camp for 15 players, featuring Karan Lal, Navdeep Saini, and Rahil Tripathi, following the conclusion of the group stage of the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) 2025. The players underwent match simulations in open nets on the opening day and played a practice match on the next. According to the Sportskeeda report, RCB were impressed with the southpaw Ravi Singh’s power-hitting ability and glove work during the trials.

The left-hander has made an incredible start to his domestic career, smashing 218 runs at an impressive average of 36.33 and strike rate of 173.01, laced with 16 fours and 17 sixes, highlighting his ability to dominate T20 bowling attacks as a southpaw keeper-batter. This domestic form builds on a strong overall record of 295 runs in 10 matches at 42.14 average and 174.55 strike rate, including two half-centuries. In List A cricket, the southpaw has scored 109 runs in four outings at 36.33 average and 121.11 strike rate.

This is Ravi Singh 24 year old left handed middle order WK batter, He plays for Railways in Domestic. He impressed our think tank a lot.



However, Ravi Singh came to the spotlight after his Uttar Pradesh Premier League 2025 stint, where he amassed 208 runs in 10 matches at a strike rate of 161.24, further underlining his aggressive batting style.

Who Will Ravi Singh Replace in RCB Lineup?

Listed in the IPL 2026 auction, the UWK2 set of uncapped wicketkeepers with a base price of 30 lakhs, Ravi offers a dynamic left-hand option behind the stumps, serving backup for regular stumper Jitesh Sharma or top-order batter Devdutt Padikkal. His high strike rate and boundary-hitting prowess align with RCB’s newly adopted ultra-aggressive approach. With RCB batting coach and mentor Dinesh Karthik being present at the venue of trials and noting his superior impact over other prospects, especially in power-hitting, indicates a potential bid from RCB at the IPL 2026 auction.

Apart from RCB, the teams like Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), who released all their wicket-keepers, and Mumbai Indians (MI), who are seeking a replacement for another uncapped wicketkeeper-batter, Robin Minz. Hence, Ravi Singh could expect a brief bidding war between multiple franchises for his services.

