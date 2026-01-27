RCB IPL 2026 Batting Talent Slams Blazing Century in IND vs ZIM U19 World Cup 2026

Young batting talent Vihaan Malhotra, who was roped in by the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the Indian Premier League (IPL 2026) auction, gave a sheer testament to his batting prowess in the ongoing IND vs ZIM U19 World Cup 2026 match.

Bought at his base price of INR 30 lakhs, the U19 talent slammed a fiery unbeaten 109*(107), courtesy of seven boundaries to help India post a towering total of 352/8 in 50 overs. After a slow start to the ICC event with scores of 18, 7 and 17*, both the youngster and his IPL franchise RCB will be happy with his latest three-digit score.

RCB talent Vihaan Malhotra has looked in sublime form

Prior to the U19 World Cup 2026, Vihaan Malhotra also played a key role in India’s runner-up finish at the U19 Asia Cup 2025, hitting two fifties.

Previously, with 243 runs in five 50-over fixtures and 277 runs in two red-ball appearances, the batter displayed a sublime touch during their tour of England.

Vihaan also recorded 119 runs in the Australia YODIs, including 15 boundaries and a six across three matches, to become the fourth-highest run-scorer of the series.

