RCB No.3 Debate Heats Up as Venkatesh Iyer Smashes 46 off 21, Devdutt Padikkal Struggles in Practice Session Before IPL 2026

The reigning champions RCB will kick off IPL 2026 against the SRH.

Who should start in the RCB playing XI for IPL 2026, local boy Devdutt Padikkal or the franchise’s new acquisition Venkatesh Iyer? The debate around picking one of these star players started right after the auction and is yet to settle down with just a week remaining to kick off the mega T20 spectacle.

Venkatesh Iyer Makes Strong Case to Enter RCB Playing XI

Following a commendable domestic season, multiple former players and experts had opined that RCB should start with Padikkal in their IPL 2026 playing XI. But after this practice session, the management might re-think their decision before finalising the line-up for the tournament opener on March 28.

Notably, skipper Rajat Patidar stole the show with an unbeaten 78-run knock off just 28 balls. But the former captain Virat Kohli could not capitalise on his start, returning for a five-ball 10. Coming off a brilliant campaign in the Ranji Trophy 2025-26, Padikkal also could not replicate his fierce form in this session.

However, the former Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) all-rounder has attracted attention in his early days at the RCB camp. Venkatesh put up a fierce 46 off 21 to stay in contention for the team’s combination ahead of their first IPL 2026 fixture against the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH).

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After releasing the player ahead of the IPL 2025 mega auction, KKR had spent a massive amount of INR 23.75 crore to bring him back in their squad. But despite rejecting the price-tag pressure, Venkatesh witnessed a steep decline in his stats in the previous season. The left-hander managed only 142 runs in 11 matches, averaging a poor 20.28.

However, the Bengaluru outfit, who had bid for the player till INR 23.50 crore in the last mega auction, finally secured his services for the IPL 2026, spending INR 7 crore. Besides notching up some pulsating knocks, the Madhya Pradesh all-rounder can also chip in with a few crucial breakthroughs. He could prove to be a key addition to the RCB squad as the team gears up to defend their title in the IPL 2026.

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