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RCB Pacer Yash Dayal Set To Miss IPL 2026
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RCB Pacer Yash Dayal Set To Miss IPL 2026

Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul
Last updated: March 24, 2026
1 min read
RCB Pacer Yash Dayal Set To Miss IPL 2026

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) pacer Yash Dayal is set to miss IPL 2026 due to personal reasons.

Mo Bobat confirms Yash Dayal set to miss IPL 2026

In a press conference, RCB Director of Cricket Mo Bobat revealed that Yash Dayal will not be available for IPL 2026 because of personal issues.

“He’s going through a personal situation. He remains under contract,” Mo Bobat said.

The pacer is going through legal proceedings related to sexual offence allegations. He is still under investigation, and due to the seriousness of the case, he will not take part in this edition.

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