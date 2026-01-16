RCB Proposes New INR 4.5 Cr Crowd Management Plan To Host IPL 2026 Matches in Bengaluru

With uncertainty over the home ground of Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2026), the defending champions have proposed a new plan to be able to host matches in Bengaluru itself after the disastrous stampede last year, which claimed lives.

It is now understood that the RCB franchise has opted for a new crowd management control procedure in an official confirmation to the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA). The plan of action will be to put up close to 300-350 AI-driven cameras, which will cost around INR 4.5 crores – an expenditure that the RCB management is willing to bear.

According to a TOI report, “RCB has proposed the installation of 300 to 350 AI-enabled cameras at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. RCB has further committed to bearing the entire one-time cost of this initiative, estimated at approximately Rs 4.5 crore.”

The report added that the new method will assist authorities to, “Efficiently manage crowd movement, ensure disciplined queueing, monitor unauthorised access through real-time tracking of entries and exits, and significantly enhance overall fan safety.”

