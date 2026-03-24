RCB Set To Be Acquired by Consortium Led by Aditya Birla Group

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) is set to be acquired by a consortium led by the Aditya Birla Group.

RCB set to be Bought by Consortium Led by Aditya Birla Group

According to Moneycontrol, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) is expected to be bought by a group including the Aditya Birla Group, American investor David Blitzer, US private equity firm Blackstone and Times of India.

This group will take over from Diageo-owned United Spirits Limited (USL), which used to own the team through Royal Challengers Sports Private Limited, owning both IPL and WPL franchises.

According to Cricbuzz, the deal is valued at USD 1.78 billion, which is around INR 16,706 crore.

Under the new ownership, RCB will be led by Kumar Mangalam Birla and his son Aryaman Birla, who was earlier part of the Rajasthan Royals franchise.

“Over the past two decades, the IPL has morphed to become a global sporting powerhouse that has changed the face of Indian cricket creating enormous value for India. RCB, as one of the most compelling franchises in modern sport, offers the Aditya Birla Group a distinctive platform to extend its legacy of institution-building into the arena of global sport. We are delighted to become custodians of this asset and committed to further building this extraordinary legacy,” Kumar Mangalam Birla, Chairman, Aditya Birla Group, said in a statement via cricbuzz.

ALSO READ:

RCB Attracts Multiple Bidders Before Final Acquisition

Earlier, the RCB franchise had attracted notable interest from Avram Glazer, co-owner of Manchester United. Several other groups were also keen to buy the team, but the bid by the Aditya Birla Group and David Blitzer’s consortium ultimately took the lead.

On the other hand, a consortium led by US-based entrepreneur Kal Somani has acquired 100% ownership of Rajasthan Royals (RR). The new ownership will take effect after IPL 2026 concludes.

As of now, only the first four matches of every team in IPL 2026 have been announced. Royal Challengers Bengaluru will start their season with two home matches at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, facing Sunrisers Hyderabad on Saturday, March 28, and Chennai Super Kings on Sunday, April 5. They will then travel to Guwahati to play Rajasthan Royals on Friday, April 10, and face five time champions Mumbai Indians at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday, April 12.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.