RCB Sets Sight on Young England All-Rounder After Making Him Most Expensive Signing in The Hundred 2026 Auction

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) can earmark a new talent in young England all-rounder James Coles after he became the most expensive signing at The Hundred 2026 Auction. Bought for a whopping amount of £ 390,000 (approx INR 4.81 Cr.) by London Spirit, Coles is an exciting talent who is making noise with his promising performances in franchise cricket.

The reason why Coles can be a potential RCB target in the future is because the London Spirit coaching staff and the RCB coaching staff are almost similar. RCB head coach Andy Flower, Director of Cricket Mo Bobat and batting coach & mentor Dinesh Karthik hold similar roles in The Hundred franchise too.

The trio was present during The Hundred 2026 Auction and played a key role in the signing of Coles, which is an indication that he can be on the radar of RCB too next. Furthermore, the Bengaluru franchise also have an affinity for English players.

While they already have wicketkeeper-batters Jordan Cox and Phil Salt for IPL 2026, they also have left-handed all-rounder Jacob Bethell in the side. Last year the franchise had Liam Livingstone and the season before that it was Will Jacks.

Possible RCB target James Coles has shown strong promise

James Coles has made rapid strides and is turning into a sought-after name in franchise cricket. Earlier this year, he was a part of the title-winning Sunrisers Eastern Cape (SEC) side in SA20 2026. In the five innings he batted, Coles smacked 152 runs at an impressive average of 38.00 and a fiery strike rate of 170.78 while picking up five wickets with the ball.

He has also plied his trade in Vitality Blast and The Hundred previously with Southern Brave. In overall T20 cricket, he averages 29 with the bat at a strike rate of 148. The left-arm spinner also has 50 wickets to his name.

A part of the 2022 Under-19 World Cup, he has also impressed in English domestic cricket. James Coles was the youngest player to debut for Sussex in FC cricket at the age of 16. On his debut, he picked up wickets of Rory Burns, Ben Foakes, and Jamie Smith.

