RCB To Prioritise Middle-Overs All-Rounders at IPL 2026 Auction

RCB ended their 17-year trophy drought, winning the IPL 2025 title.

After ending their prolonged wait of 17 years, the IPL 2025 champions, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), would enter the IPL 2026 auction to bolster their squad in their quest to defend the elusive title. The franchise displayed faith in their core, as the RCB retained players list 2026 features 17 players from the championship-winning squad, including six overseas stars.

However, after all strategic retention, RCB are expected to prioritise middle-overs all-rounders in the IPL 2026 auction, aiming to tighten their bowling between overs 7-15 while adding a reliable batting option. RCB IPL 2026 auction strategy would focus on signing bowlers who can control tempo, keep the pressure intact and contribute crucial 20-30 runs towards the fag end of the innings.

Why RCB Need a Middle-Over All-Rounder?

RCB, under the new leadership duo of captain Rajat Patidar and coach Andy Flower, adopted an ultra-aggressive batting approach, having smashed 238 fours, the fourth most and the most fifty+ scores (22), in the IPL 2025 season. However, when we specifically talk about their middle-overs performance, RCB batters hit only 50 sixes in the 7-15 overs phase in the entire season, third lowest after Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK), franchises that finished eighth and last on the points table, respectively.

In the bowling department, the Rajat Patidar-led side was highly dependent on their pace trio featuring Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yash Dayal and Josh Hazlewood. They lacked the wicket-taking ability during the middle overs as Krunal Pandya and Suyash Sharma combined to take only 21 wickets throughout the season, while the three pacers claimed 52 scalps. Hence, the franchise will seek multiple all-round options, particularly a spin-bowling all-rounder, who can contribute with the bat and ball equally.

In IPL 2025, they tried Liam Livingstone in the middle-order, slotting him at No. 5, but the Englishman endured a torrid season. He managed only 112 runs in 10 matches at an average of 16 with a strike rate of 133.33. With the ball, Livingstone, who can bowl both off-spin and leg-spin as per requirement, bagged only two wickets, averaging 38 and an economy of 8.44.

With the regular home venue, M Chinnaswamy Stadium, deemed not suitable to host matches by the Board for Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) till further notice, RCB will have to search for a new home. This forces the franchise to have multiple options in the arsenal to field a balanced playing XI in the match. For that, they still have to sign an overseas all-rounder who can provide control during the middle-overs with both bat and ball.

RCB Middle-Over All-Rounders Targets in IPL 2026 Auction

Sikandar Raza

The Zimbabwe T20I captain, Sikandar Raza, offers exactly the kind of three-dimensional skill-set RCB are looking for at the IPL 2026 Auction. While his off-spin bowling will complement Krunal Pandya’s left-arm orthodox and Suyash’s leg-spin, Raza’s ability to tackle pace and spin at equally high strike rates makes him a vital pick. Raza also boasts handy experience of playing in IPL, having represented Punjab Kings (PBKS) in nine games across two seasons. Though he didn’t live up to his potential in his first stint, scoring 182 runs and taking three wickets, the Zimbabwean veteran’s recent form assures a potential breakout season in 2026.

In 2025, the all-rounder amassed 1176 runs in T20 cricket at 177.86 strike rate, including five half-centuries. He has also claimed 46 wickets at a modest average of 26.64 at an impressive economy of 7.31.

Hence, RCB can entrust Sikandar Raza, who plays the finisher role for Zimbabwe, by slotting him in at No. 5 or 7 without incurring a high cost.

ALSO READ:

Michael Bracewell

Michael Bracewell, a left-handed middle-order batter and a genuine off-spinner, is growing in his stature with every match. His ability to soak pressure and play according to the situation while maintaining high strike rates makes him a perfect middle-order batter. His ability to generate overspin behind the ball and deceive batters with flight makes him a potential threat in the middle order for any batting lineup. His value will further boost on pitches that offer a hint of turn.

Bracewell has amassed 712 runs in 43 innings at a strike rate of 144.71 in the calendar year, while snaring 30 wickets with the ball, including a four-wicket haul.

His previous experience of playing in Indian conditions and versatility could offer RCB tactical flexibility without the premium price tag. Notably, Bracewell has also represented RCB in 2023.

Cameron Green

Having already been used across roles in the IPL and now getting settled at No. 4 for Australia in T20Is, Cameron Green is expected to be a player to watch out for in the IPL 2026 auction. Green brings seam bowling across all phases and powerful hitting on the table, something nearly all franchises are seeking, including RCB.

Since his return from the franchise in June earlier this year, Green has been exceptional with the willow, piling up 258 runs in just eight matches at an average of 43 with a strike rate of 168.62. Green didn’t bowl a single over in those games due to injury. However, the all-rounder has started bowling and delivered three overs in the recently concluded first Ashes Test between Australia and England in Perth.

Hence, Green is expected to attract a bidding war at the mini auction. But in case RCB managed to make a steal deal, Green would emerge as a game-changer for the side.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.