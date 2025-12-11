Released By Rajasthan Royals, SMAT 2025 Leading Wicket-taker Reveals Dismissing Sanju Samson, Jos Buttler in Nets Ahead of IPL 2026 Auction

The pacer is yet to make his IPL debut.

Pacer Ashok Sharma is enjoying a fierce run in the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, India’s domestic T20 tournament. He is currently the highest wicket-taker of the SMAT 2025, bagging 19 scalps in seven matches at an economy of 8.84. However, just days before the IPL 2026 auction, the bowler has opened up on his previous Indian Premier League stint with the Rajasthan Royals (RR).

Ashok Sharma on Learnings from Rajasthan Royals Camp

The seamer spoke about featuring in a trial for RR in 2023. Ashok revealed that he had dismissed the then RR captain Sanju Samson and the star England wicketkeeper-batter Jos Buttler twice with the new ball. The 23-year-old also discussed how the follow-up conversations with the skipper had encouraged him.

“When I went to their first trials in BKC in Mumbai, I was given the new ball straightaway, and I dismissed both Sanju [Samson] bhaiya and Jos Buttler twice in one over. After the trials, Sanju bhaiya asked whether I had played at the state level. That gave me the confidence, the feeling that I belong at this level,” Ashok stated to ESPN Cricinfo.

He went on to acknowledge the learnings from veteran RR player Sandeep Sharma, and the national team youngsters Dhruv Jurel and Yashasvi Jaiswal.

“I learnt a lot from Sandeep bhai. Whenever I used to bowl in the nets to Dhruv Jurel or Yashasvi Jaiswal, I used to ask them for feedback. They used to talk about the importance of preparing for a net session, and not simply turning up and bowling. They made me understand the need to come ready with plans you want to implement,” he added.

Notably, the Rajasthani player was also carrying on a similar form in the Ranji Trophy 2025-26, snaring 14 wickets in four appearances.

Multiple Teams Might Eye Ashok Sharma in IPL 2026 Auction

The Rajasthan management had acquired the bowler for INR 30 lakhs in the IPL 2025 mega auction. But he did not receive an opportunity to showcase his skills last edition, and is yet to make his debut in the cash-rich league. Previously, Ashok was also part of the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) squad during the IPL 2022.

However, following his latest fiery spells in the SMAT 2025, several IPL teams would want to rope in the Rajasthan player for the upcoming season. After releasing Mohit Sharma, Akash Deep Singh, franchises like the Delhi Capitals (DC) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), who are on the lookout for a strong domestic pace bowling option, would be interested to acquire Ashok in the IPL 2026 auction.

