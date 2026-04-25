Ricky Ponting Addresses Shashank Singh Catch Dropping Spree in DC vs PBKS IPL 2026 [WATCH]

Punjab Kings (PBKS) star Shashank Singh have been really struggling in the field and it once again repeated in the match against Delhi Capitals (DC) today (April 25) in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2026). Notably, Shashank had missed three catches in Punjab’s previous game against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), giving lifelines to Nicholas Pooran, Aiden Markram and Mukul Choudhary.

His streak continued today as well, squandering the opportunity to get the key wicket of KL Rahul early when he was batting on 11. The incident happened on the fourth ball of the third over.

KL Rahul had pulled a Arshdeep Singh short ball towards deep square leg where Shashank tried to reverse cup it but failed. Arshdeep Singh looks disappointed and so did PBKS owner Preity Zinta and coach Ricky Ponting on the sidelines.

Watch the video of the drop below.

Ricky Ponting addressess Shashank Singh drops

While Ricky Ponting had given Shashank Singh a hug after his misfortunes in the previous game, this time around, the treatement was different. Shashank had to walk off field after the drop and the PBKS head coach could be spotted telling something to him in the dugout.

Later, Ricky said on air when quizzed about the drops,

“Fielding hasn’t been up to our standards. We know we need to improve, especially on a good batting wicket. Hopefully, we can turn it around quickly.”

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DC vs PBKS game so far

Speaking about the DC vs PBKS game, KL Rahul capitalised on the lifeline as he raced to 19-ball 43 and is looking in good rhythm.

At the time of writing this report, the DC scoreboard reads 78/1 in 6.5 overs with KL Rahul and Nitish Rana currently batting in the middle. Punjab will need to find a breakthrough to stall the momentum that DC is gaining to bring themselves back into the contest.

The Shreyas Iyer-led Punjab Kings are still the only unbeaten team in IPL 2026 but Delhi will hope to hand them their first defeat in a bid to boost their own IPL 2026 playoffs chances. PBKS are the table toppers with 11 points from six games while DC are placed sixth with three wins and as many losses.

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