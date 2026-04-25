CSK vs GT Dream11 Prediction Today, IPL 2026 Match 37: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for Match 37 between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Gujarat Titans (GT) will lock horns in match no.37 of the IPL 2026. Check out our CSK vs GT Dream11 prediction for this clash, to be played at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chepauk in Chennai.

CSK have three wins and four losses in the tournament, and are coming off a thumping 103-run win over Mumbai Indians. Sanju Samson was the star of the show, hitting an unbeaten 101 off 54 balls to power the team to 207. Akeal Hosein then ran through the opponents with 4 for 17 in his four overs.

The Titans are in a similar position with three wins from seven games. In the previous outing, they lost to Chennai Super Kings by five wickets. Sai Sudharsan scored a superb 100 off 58 deliveries to post 205 on the board. However, it wasn’t enough as RCB chased it down fairly comfortably.

CSK vs GT Predictions: Probable Playing XIs

Chennai Super Kings: Sanju Samson (wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Sarfaraz Khan, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, Kartik Sharma, Jamie Overton, Akeal Hosein, Anshul Kamboj, Noor Ahmad, Gurjapneet Singh.

Impact player: Mukesh Chaudhary.

Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill (c), Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler (wk), Washington Sundar, Rahul Tewatia, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Manav Suthar, Kagiso Rabada, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj.

Impact player: M Shahrukh Khan.

CSK vs GT IPL 2026: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The pitches at MA Chidambaram Stadium have offered decent assistance for spinners historically. However, the recent years have had better conditions for batting. The average batting first score here since the last IPL edition reads 176. In an afternoon game, teams are likely to prefer batting first.

As for the weather, it is expected to be sunny and breezy in the afternoon with no threat of rain. The temperature should range around 36 degrees Celsius.

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Top Player Picks for CSK vs GT Dream11 Prediction

Akeal Hosein (CSK)

Akeal Hosein is coming off a magnificent spell against Mumbai Indians, picking up 4 for 17.

The left-arm spinner has taken 20 wickets in the format this year at 8.35 economy.

Prasidh Krishna (GT)

Prasidh Krishna had an off game against RCB but remains a good fantasy option.

He has taken 37 wickets from 22 innings since last season with two four-wicket hauls.

Anshul Kamboj (CSK)

Anshul Kamboj has been outstanding with the ball, picking up 14 wickets in the season at an economy of 8.95.

He had bagged two three-fors in the last four games.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for CSK vs GT Dream11 Prediction

Sanju Samson (CSK)

Sanju Samson has hammered 115 and 101 in two of the innings this season.

Samson has amassed 660 runs in the shorter format this year at a strike rate of 183 while averaging 47.

Shubman Gill (GT)

Shubman Gill has registered three half centuries in the tournament, and has a stellar IPL record.

Since last season, he has made 947 runs at an average of 50 while striking at 153, with nine half centuries.

Sai Sudharsan (GT)

Sai Sudharsan is coming off an outstanding knock, scoring a 58-ball century.

The left-hand batter has amassed 994 runs in the league since last year at an average of 47 and strike rate of 155, including two centuries and seven half centuries.

Team for CSK vs GT Dream11 Prediction

CSK vs GT Dream11 Prediction

Gujarat Titans have a great top order but a weak middle order. They have a quality attack while CSK rely heavily on Sanju Samson with the bat. Expect the Titans to win this game.

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