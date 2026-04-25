CSK vs GT Dream11 Prediction Today, IPL 2026 Match 37: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for Match 37 between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans.
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Gujarat Titans (GT) will lock horns in match no.37 of the IPL 2026. Check out our CSK vs GT Dream11 prediction for this clash, to be played at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chepauk in Chennai.
CSK have three wins and four losses in the tournament, and are coming off a thumping 103-run win over Mumbai Indians. Sanju Samson was the star of the show, hitting an unbeaten 101 off 54 balls to power the team to 207. Akeal Hosein then ran through the opponents with 4 for 17 in his four overs.
The Titans are in a similar position with three wins from seven games. In the previous outing, they lost to Chennai Super Kings by five wickets. Sai Sudharsan scored a superb 100 off 58 deliveries to post 205 on the board. However, it wasn’t enough as RCB chased it down fairly comfortably.
Chennai Super Kings: Sanju Samson (wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Sarfaraz Khan, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, Kartik Sharma, Jamie Overton, Akeal Hosein, Anshul Kamboj, Noor Ahmad, Gurjapneet Singh.
Impact player: Mukesh Chaudhary.
Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill (c), Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler (wk), Washington Sundar, Rahul Tewatia, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Manav Suthar, Kagiso Rabada, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj.
Impact player: M Shahrukh Khan.
The pitches at MA Chidambaram Stadium have offered decent assistance for spinners historically. However, the recent years have had better conditions for batting. The average batting first score here since the last IPL edition reads 176. In an afternoon game, teams are likely to prefer batting first.
As for the weather, it is expected to be sunny and breezy in the afternoon with no threat of rain. The temperature should range around 36 degrees Celsius.
READ MORE:
Akeal Hosein (CSK)
Prasidh Krishna (GT)
Anshul Kamboj (CSK)
Sanju Samson (CSK)
Shubman Gill (GT)
Sai Sudharsan (GT)
Gujarat Titans have a great top order but a weak middle order. They have a quality attack while CSK rely heavily on Sanju Samson with the bat. Expect the Titans to win this game.
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