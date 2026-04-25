‘6,4,4,4,4,6’: Nitish Rana Smashes Xavier Bartlett for 28 Runs in an Over During DC vs PBKS IPL 2026 Clash [WATCH]

Nitish Rana hit Xavier Bartlett for four fours and two sixes in a single over during the match between Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings at the Arun Jaitley in IPL 2026.

Nitish Rana Smashes Xavier Bartlett for 28 Runs in an Over

The incident happened in the 12th over of the first innings when Nitish Rana went after Xavier Bartlett.

He scored 28 runs in the over and shifted the momentum completely in Delhi Capitals’ favour.

Bartlett began with a short ball, and Rana pulled it over deep mid wicket for a six. He then played two clever scoops in a row, both racing away to the fine leg boundary, with the second one bringing up his half century.

The bowler tried a shorter delivery next, but Rana’s top edge flew over the wicketkeeper for another four. A full toss on the fifth ball was then smashed through the covers.

To cap off a memorable over, Bartlett pitched one up outside off, and Rana hammered it over deep extra cover for a six. It was a fierce counterattack as Rana collected runs all around the ground.

Rana raced to 65* off just 32 balls. Nitish Rana went on to score 91 off 44 balls, including 11 fours and four sixes, at a strike rate of 206.82. Delhi Capitals posted a massive 264/2 in 20 overs, with KL Rahul leading the way with an unbeaten 152 off just 67 balls.

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Delhi Capitals: KL Rahul(w), Pathum Nissanka, Sameer Rizvi, Axar Patel(c), Nitish Rana, Tristan Stubbs, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Kuldeep Yadav, T Natarajan, Mukesh Kumar.

Impact subs: Vipraj Nigam, Karun Nair, Dushmantha Chameera, Ashutosh Sharma, Auqib Nabi Dar.

Punjab Kings: hsimran Singh(w), Priyansh Arya, Cooper Connolly, Shreyas Iyer(c), Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Marco Jansen, Xavier Bartlett, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Impact subs: Nehal Wadhera, Harpreet Brar, Suryansh Shedge, Yash Thakur, Vishnu Vinod

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