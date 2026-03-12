Rishabh Pant Follows Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill Template To Make Comeback in IPL 2026

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) skipper Rishabh Pant is following the footsteps of batters Shubman Gill and Abhishek Sharma to make a comeback in the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2026). After Pant became the most expensive player in IPL history last season, with LSG acquiring his services for a record amount of INR 27 crores, the dynamic left-hander failed to live up to the lofty price tag.

Rishabh Pant had a subpar season where he could manage 269 runs, averaging less than 25 with a strike rate of 133. However, with a new season on the horizon, Pant is now looking to change his fortunes and is working with white-ball legend Yuvraj Singh.

Notably, Yuvraj has previously groomed talents like Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma, and Prabhsimran Singh and has now extended his mentorship to Rishabh.

A source privy to the development was quoted as saying by Cricbuzz, “He shares a good personal equation with Yuvraj and the two had discussed the possibility of working together for a few days. It materialised last week,” said a source close to them.

Following his time with Yuvraj, Pant has headed to Chennai, where LSG are currently having their pre-season camp. The sessions are being led by bowling coach Bharat Arun and batting coach Lance Klusener. The team is scheduled to move their camp to Lucknow after March 15 while they begin their IPL 2026 campaign on April 1 with a home game against Delhi Capitals (DC).

Rishabh Pant will eye IPL 2026 to make a national comeback

Training alongside Yuvraj Singh could play a key role in reigniting Rishabh Pant’s prospects in limited-overs cricket for India. The wicketkeeper-batter has not featured in any ODI or T20I for the national side since August 2024. While he remains the first-choice wicketkeeper in the longest format, he has fallen down the pecking order in white-ball cricket.

He was not a part of the recent title-winning India side in T20 World Cup 2026 but with the 2027 ODI World Cup being the next ICC event on the horizon, Pant will be eager to consolidate a place for himself. He is still in the fray of ODI and was named in the South Africa series last year in December but did not get to play any match.

Nevertheless, a promising IPL 2026 season can just put his white-ball ambitions back on track.

