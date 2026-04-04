Rohit Sharma Confirms Deliberate Ploy to Tempt Kuldeep Yadav Into Wasting a Review in DC vs MI IPL 2026 Clash

Rohit Sharma made a 26-ball 35 in the DC vs MI IPL 2026 match.

Former Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma has shared his thoughts behind tempting the Delhi Capitals’ ace spinner, Kuldeep Yadav, into wasting one of their reviews in the DC vs MI IPL 2026 fixture. The incident happened during the first innings, as the batter had started walking away just after the penultimate delivery of the ninth over.

The on-field umpire had not signalled out. But Rohit’s gesture made the bowler convince captain Axar Patel and gloveman KL Rahul to take the DRS, assuming a faint edge of the bat. However, the big screen clearly showed that the ball had slightly brushed away the pads, leaving the team with only one review for the remaining overs.

But the ex-MI skipper could not take advantage of the ploy, as he got dismissed just two balls later and returned to the pavilion for only 35 runs. Rohit’s matchup against Axar once again went his way as the all-rounder dismissed the 38-year-old for the fourth time in 11 IPL innings.

“I know Kuldeep pretty well, he likes to take the DRS. So was just trying a little bit of luck there. But I got out pretty much in the next over, couldn’t carry on, wanted to take the game as deep as possible. Couldn’t do so, but little bit of fun there over the guys,” he stated during the mid-innings break.

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Sameer Rizvi Masterclass Blows Away Mumbai Indians Threat in DC vs MI IPL 2026

The hosts had mounted the pressure well over MI on a slow track by snaring wickets at regular intervals. However, late surges from stand-in skipper Suryakumar Yadav and Naman Dhir, followed by a few crucial boundaries from Mitchell Santner and Corbin Bosch, had guided the side to post a competitive score of 162/6.

While defending, two wickets of Rahul and Nitish Rana in quick succession had shifted the momentum entirely towards the five-time winners. But following a match-winning performance in the previous fixture, Sameer Rizvi once again put up a stellar knock to take the game away from the visitors. His fierce innings of 90 runs included seven fours and as many over-boundaries at a pulsating strike rate of 176.47.

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