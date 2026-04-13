Rohit Sharma Injury Update: Will Former Captain Play MI vs PBKS Game in IPL 2026?

Ever since he retired hurt against RCB last night, Mumbai Indians (MI) fans have been seeking a Rohit Sharma injury update in IPL 2026. Rohit felt discomfort in his hamstring while batting in the fifth over and was seen limping, which soon required medical treatment after the end of the set.

While he continued for a couple of balls, the MI batter was in obvious pain and was forced to retire hurt two balls into the sixth over. He departed for 19 runs in 13 balls, including two boundaries and a maximum, and didn’t return to bat later in the innings.

Sherfane Rutherford, who played a blistering knock in a losing cause against RCB at the Wankhede Stadium, gave a Rohit Sharma injury update during the post-match press conference last night. He confirmed that the former MI captain had issues with his hamstring, but couldn’t share more details since he was in the dugout, not in the dressing room.

“I am not sure about it. It’s a bit of a hamstring. I am not sure; I was in the dugout, so I can’t really give much information on that.”

Rohit Sharma injury update: Will former MI captain play Punjab Kings game?

After Rutherford’s update, it is now understood that Rohit Sharma will undergo scans for the hamstring injury and whether he will play in MI’s next match or not will depend on the results. Thus, given the current situation, the Rohit Sharma injury update does not guarantee his availability for the Mumbai Indians’ next fixture against Punjab Kings (PBKS) at home on Thursday (April 16).

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The initial impressions suggested the injury might be severe, which was also why he decided not to continue, even though there have been no new developments in his status. MI would want a positive Rohit Sharma injury update, since they are already on a three-match losing streak and can’t afford to lose one of their premium batters due to an injury.

In an otherwise shaky batting lineup, Rohit is MI’s leading run-getter despite playing only some balls in the latest innings. He has 137 runs at an average of 45.67 and a strike rate of 165.06 in four outings, including a fifty against KKR in the opening game.

PBKS are among the best teams in the competition and are yet to lose a game this season, having won three and one ending in a no-result. The five-time champions need to bounce back now, and Rohit will need to play an instrumental role in doing so in the upcoming matches.

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