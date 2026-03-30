Rohit Sharma Scores Blazing 78, Concerns Rise Around KKR Bowling Line-up; Key Takeaways as Mumbai Indians Break First-match Jinx in MI vs KKR IPL 2026 Game

Mumbai Indians currently lead the head-to-head record by 11-2 against KKR at the Wankhede Stadium.

The Mumbai Indians (MI) have finally broken the first-match jinx after a 13-long-year wait to kickstart their IPL 2026 campaign with a six-wicket win. After a fiery start by the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) openers, skipper Ajinkya Rahane and Finn Allen, the team had pulled back the momentum in the middle overs during the MI vs KKR match.

Since then, the five-time champions carried on the same rhythm and dominated the second innings to clinch a comprehensive victory with five balls remaining. Let’s look at 3 key takeaways from the MI vs KKR fixture.

Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickelton’s Form Will Be Huge Boost for Mumbai Indians in IPL 2026

The prolific start from MI’s opening duo of former captain Rohit Sharma and Ryan Rickelton had almost snatched the game away from the visitors. They notched up a whirlwind 148-run partnership of 72 balls. Returning to the format after 10 months, Rohit picked up just where he left off in the last season to score a blazing 43-ball 78, laced with four boundaries and eight sixes.

South African opener Rickelton also carried on his SA20 2026 purple patch, notching up a crucial 81, striking at a pulsating rate of 188.37. Their explosive knocks in the tournament opener would be one of MI’s major positives for the season.

KKR’s Bowling Woes Exposed

With some key starts unavailable for the edition, including Mustafizur Rahman, Harshit Rana, and Akash Deep Singh, there were already concerns regarding KKR’s bowling attack. An inexperienced pace unit of Vaibhav Arora, Kartik Tyagi, and Blessing Muzarabani failed to execute their plans in the MI vs KKR fixture.

Moreover, the team’s ace spinners Sunil Narine and Varun Chakravarthy conceded 78 runs in seven overs combined, snaring one wicket. Besides the bowling woes, their middle-order struggles would be another significant concern for the side. After a smashing start in the powerplay, the run rate had dipped during the middle overs of the game.

Skipper Rahane could not capitalise on the start and went back for 67 off 40 balls. Youngster Angkrish Raghuvanshi was also seen struggling in the initial phase of his innings, managing only 19 runs off 16 deliveries, before registering a 29-ball 51.

ALSO READ:

Form of Cameron Green Increases KKR Concerns

The Knights had broken the bank to acquire star Australian all-rounder Cameron Green for a whopping amount of INR 25.20 crore in the IPL 2026 mini auction, making him the most expensive overseas player in the tournament’s history. But the Australia board is yet to permit Green to bowl in the IPL 2026, and he is also enduring a lean patch with the willow.

Following a rough T20 World Cup 2026 outing, the 26-year-old returned for only 18 runs in his debut appearance for the side. If he continues to play as a batter and fails to contribute coming in at No.3, it would be another major headache for the three-time champions.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.