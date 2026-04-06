RR vs MI Weather Report: Will Rain Affect the Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2026 Contest?

The RR vs MI Weather Report will be on the minds of the fans as Rajasthan Royals and Mumbai Indians gear up for a high octane contest on Tuesday (April 7) in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2026). New RR captain Riyan Parag has made a stellar start to his full-time leadership with consecutive wins while the five-time champions lost their previous game in the absence of skipper Hardik Pandya.

Ahead of the heavyweight fixture, let’s take a look at what the RR vs MI Weather Report suggests.

RR vs MI Weather Report: Will Rain Affect the Contest?

The match will be played at the Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati. It is in eastern part of the country which sees passing rains during this time of the year. According to the weather report, there is rain predicted on the matchday.

There is rain prediction for both day and night. In the afternoon, there is a 55% chance of shower which fortunately goes down to 14% in the evening. There is also a 42% probabilty of thunderstorms at night.

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RR vs MI Preview

Rajasthan Royals, buoyed by a young side and a young leader will look to extend their unbeaten run. Their opening duo of Yashasvi Jaiswal and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is looking in good form while the RR bowlers have shown good character to win them games.

Coming to Mumbai Indians, they are expected to have regular skipper Hardik Pandya back for the clash after missing the previous encounter against Delhi Capitals (DC) since he was unwell. The MI squad is filled with matchwinners with Rohit Sharma opening the charge and Jasprit Bumarh to spearhead the attack with the ball. Leggie Mayank Markande has looked underwhelming so far and will hope to redeem himself against the Royals.

Likely Rajasthan Royals Playing XI: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel, Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravindra Jadeja, Jofra Archer, Nandre Burger, Tushar Deshpande, Ravi Bishnoi, Sandeep Sharma, Donovan Ferreira (IP)

Likely Mumbai Indians Playing XI: Ryan Rickelton, Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Sherfane Rutherford, Naman Dhir Santner, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult, Mayank Markande (IP)

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