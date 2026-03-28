Ruturaj Gaikwad Reveals How MS Dhoni Stepped Aside To Hand Him CSK Reins

Ruturaj Gaikwad shares how MS Dhoni stepped back and gave him the responsibility to lead CSK.

Ruturaj Gaikwad opens up on MS Dhoni stepping aside and trusting him

Ruturaj Gaikwad became the captain of the CSK in IPL 2024 after taking over from MS Dhoni, and he has been leading the team since then. However, in IPL 2025, he had to step out after playing five matches due to an injury, which forced Dhoni to return as captain.

Now, Ruturaj will once again lead Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2026. While speaking on a CSK podcast with Abhinav Mukund, he said he has great respect for MS Dhoni and explained that Dhoni stays away from regular team discussions, giving him and Stephen Fleming the responsibility to make decisions. He added that Dhoni gives them full freedom and does not expect them to always follow his advice, as he wants the team to move forward with their own ideas.

“I think, I mean, huge respect to him. He doesn’t come himself to all these discussions. He wants me and Flem to take it forward, and he says even if you come and ask me about certain things, even if I give you advice or say something, it is not necessary that you have to follow it. It is your ideas and Flem’s ideas that have to come together to take this team forward. So it is on you, it is your responsibility, and it will be good if you take your own decisions, whatever it is,” Ruturaj said.

“For someone like him to take a step back and ask both of us to take it forward is a huge thing,” he added.

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Ruturaj Gaikwad Returns to Opening Role as CSK Look to Bounce Back in IPL 2026

CSK, after winning the IPL in 2023, did not qualify for the playoffs in the next season. So, while Ruturaj has already won the title as a player, he will now hope to bring CSK back to winning ways as a captain, just like it was under MS Dhoni.

In 2024, his first year as CSK captain, Ruturaj scored 583 runs, which was one of his best seasons with the bat. Even with the pressure of captaincy, he did well and will hope to perform the same way in the upcoming season.

Ruturaj Gaikwad revealed during the captains’ shoot that he will open the innings for CSK along with new recruit Sanju Samson. In the previous season, the skipper batted at No. 3, but he will now return to his role as an opener.

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