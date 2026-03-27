Ruturaj Gaikwad Reveals Pre-trade Talks With Sanju Samson, Opens Up on CSK Captaincy Discussions Before IPL 2026

Sanju Samson scored 285 runs in nine matches of the previous IPL season.

The Sanju Samson trade to the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) was one of the most trending topics following the last Indian Premier League season. However, the fan-favourite wicketkeeper-batter is all set to don the yellow jersey in the upcoming edition. Ahead of the IPL 2026, captain Ruturaj Gaikwad has revealed their conversations about the switch and the future captaincy prospects.

Sanju Samson Wanted to Play Under Ruturaj Gaikwad’s Leadership in CSK

The CSK skipper spoke about how the Kerala batter had wanted to know if he was aspiring to take up the leadership duties from the legendary captain MS Dhoni. Samson had also expressed his wish to play for the team at some point in the future. But the gloveman had clearly mentioned that he was not looking forward to taking up the CSK captaincy and intended to play under Gaikwad’s leadership.

“Two-three years ago, he asked me about how Mahi bhai is and then how it is going to be. ‘Will you be the next captain?’ he asked me. I don’t know, I don’t really care about captaincy. It’s just that I like playing here, I like the atmosphere, I like how the culture is, and I am really happy as a player as well,” said Gaikwad in a CSK podcast.

“He immediately replied, ‘I don’t want to come in a situation where I want to be the captain. I want to play under you. It’s your team, it’s your franchise, and I’m happy to be there just as a player. But whenever I get an opportunity, I would definitely love to come,'” he added.

Rutu about Sanju's move to CSK 💛 pic.twitter.com/LNdQVABmCY — Beast (@Beast__07_) March 27, 2026

The skipper also discussed how their bond developed during the intense player-transfer period. Recently, Gaikwad has also confirmed that he will be partnering with Samson to open the innings for CSK in the IPL 2026. After a disastrous batting display in the previous season, the marquee addition is expected to provide a massive boost to the CSK lineup in the IPL 2026.

“There were a lot of talks last year, after IPL, I was regularly in touch with him. There were times when things were not happening, there were times when things were really close, but there were again times when things went back two-three steps. But as soon as it happened, I was really happy,” noted the player.

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The opener, who was about to warm the bench in the recently concluded ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, finished the event as the Player of the Tournament. He scored 321 runs in five matches, striking at a blazing rate of 199.37, including three successive 80-plus knocks in the knockout fixtures.

The way Samson grabbed the opportunity to turn the tables will motivate him to carry on the momentum in the IPL 2026. The 31-year-old will begin the new chapter against his former team, as the Chennai outfit take on Rajasthan Royals (RR) in their season opener on March 30.

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