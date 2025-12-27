Ryan Rickelton Hits Blistering 113 Off 63 to Kick Off SA20 2026, Strengthens IPL 2026 Opening Hopes

He scored 388 runs in the IPL 2025.

The MI Cape Town wicketkeeper-batter, Ryan Rickelton, notched up a smashing hundred in the opening fixture of SA20 2026 against the Durban’s Super Giants at Newlands, Cape Town.

Ryan Rickelton Century in Vain, MI Cape Town Starts SA20 2026 With a Loss

The 29-year-old was coming on the back of a poor run of form, especially after a forgettable India tour that recorded consecutive ducks in his two ODI appearances. But the gloveman’s quickfire 113-run knock off 63 balls provided the Mumbai Indians’ SA20 side a fiery start in the 200-plus run chase.

His heroics included five boundaries and 11 sixes at a fiery strike rate of 179.36. All-rounder Jason Smith also contributed an explosive 14-ball 41. But a lower-middle-order failure saw them fall short of the target by only 15 runs.

However, on a day when both of the bowling units gave away 200-plus totals, the former New Zealand pacer Trent Boult was one of the three bowlers to put up an impressive show with the ball. He conceded runs at an economy of eight and dismissed his fellow countryman, Devon Conway.

Ryan Rickelton Eyes Continued Opening Role With Mumbai Indians in IPL 2026

The keeper-batter had a memorable debut season in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. While opening with the former MI skipper Rohit Sharma, the southpaw piled up 388 runs in 14 matches, striking at 150.97. But a rough patch of form raised questions on Rickelton’s opening spot for MI ahead of the forthcoming season of the league.

Moreover, the franchise recently brought back their former opener Quinton de Kock by signing him at his base price of INR 1 crore in the IPL 2026 auction. Earlier, the 33-year-old had enjoyed a brilliant three-year stint with the team since IPL 2019, racking up 1,329 runs in 43 fixtures. QDK has also displayed a fine form since his return to international cricket. This includes 261 runs in his last five white-ball matches against India, laced with an ODI ton and two fifty-plus contributions.

After these consistent returns, De Kock might be considered to replace Rickelton in MI’s opening plans for the IPL 2026. But following a solid start to the SA20 2026, and continued momentum with the willow may help him retain his spot in the MI playing XI.

